Broadcast production comes to the cloud

Scenios, a new cloud-based system for managing television and film projects, is now offering a free version of its producing platform that includes five gigabits of cloud-based storage and unlimited users for a single production.

The platform allows producers to share real-time production information between different physical locations. The process begins with a script, either uploaded or written in a web browser. A shooting schedule is built online and automated call sheets are created. These can be distributed instantly to an entire production team over the Internet.

The same can be done with a production budget, which can be restricted to certain users in the overall group. Professional-quality high-definition video files can also be shared with logs of shots. These can be reviewed within the same web browser.

The platform allows online videoconferences and production meetings to be set-up between 10 people at various locations. For those who do not have online access, a desktop sync application is available to access all information. The platform is also fully customizable, allowing producers to organize productions to suit their own needs.

Wrap books can be created almost instantly and data can be downloaded at anytime. All production data is encrypted with high-level SLL protection using Amazon Web services (AWS). The data is stored in the AWS East Data Center near Washington, D.C. and backed up several times daily to the AWS West Coast Data Center near San Francisco.

The production platform works on Macs and PC, and on Apple’s iPads and iPhones for those on location. Scenios is already being used for production on the Emmy-nominated TV series, Inside the Actors Studio, as well as independent film productions.

In addition to the free service, paid services are also available. Scenios Plus allows users to manage two productions and offers 100 GB of cloud storage for $19 per month. Scenios Pro is designed for an unlimited number of productions and has unlimited cloud storage. It costs $49 a month.

Scenios Enterprise includes 10 pro seats, the Enterprise Control Dashboard and unlimited cloud storage for $299 a month. Additional pro seats are available at $39 a month each.

Digital media entrepreneur Mark Davis and five-time Emmy winner Jeff Wurtz (producer/director/editor of “Inside The Actors Studio”) oversee the company.