VITEC showing benefit of cellular bonding at NAB

The benefit of cellular bonding combined with traditional COFDM connectivity is being shown in the VITEC booth (SL6305). The Connect Live transmitter combines IMT’s CODFM transmission capability and Dejero’s adaptive bit-rate cellular bonding technology. A working prototype is being shown in the IMT booth.

Bonded cellular news links were initially promised to be the solution to the more expensive and complex microwave and satellite setups that news crews often relied upon. With cell phones, Dejero (and others) have found innovative ways to “bond” together multiple cell inks to create wider bandwidth channels, which can be used to relay video and audio.

As some news departments learned in the initial rollout of cellular products, they may work fine if you’re the only game in town. But when something big happens and a few dozen of your best buds from other stations show up wanting a piece of your cellular bandwidth for their own signals, all hell can break loose. That’s where the IMT solution comes in.

The device incorporates both Dejero’s cellular bonding technology and an IMT COFDM transmitter and signal management software. The Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter is manufactured by IMT, and powered by Dejero’s LIVE+ Core Software. The system is packaged with a 5in, high-resolution touch-LCD monitor designed to mount directly onto a range of small-format HD cameras used in today’s broadcasts.

Best of all, the system monitors signal quality and can switch between the two transmission methods, depending on which is providing the better link. See the demonstration at IMT booth (C6032) or Dejero booth (N1110).