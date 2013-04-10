Broadcast Engineering announces 2013 NAB Show Pick Hits winners
With a long history, Pick Hits are the most prestigious technical awards given at NAB. A panel of independent judges toured the show floor for three days, looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then met to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility's operation. Our editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process.
Congratulations to these manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!
* Note: List subject to verification.
Adobe
After Effects with Maxon Cinema 4D lite
Graphics software
SL3910
AJA
ROI
Video processor
SL3816
Blackmagic Design
Pocket Cinema Camera
Camera
SL218
Blackmagic Design
SmartScope Duo
rack mount monitor display
SL218
ChyronHego
Player Tracking System
Graphics system
SL1010
Decimator Design
DMON-4S
Multiviewer
N1031
DekTec
DTU-351
HD-SDI to USB-3
SU8905
Deluxe
MediaCloud service
MAM service
SU5415
Rohde & Schwarz DVS
VENICE Media Production Hub
Video server platform
SL6316
Ensemble
BrightEye NXT430
Compact router
N2524
Evertz
Dreamcatcher
Live replay system
N1503
Eyeheight
Legal6
Loudness legalizer
C6516
FOR-A
FA-1010
Multichannel processor
C5116
FreeAxez
floor system
Flooring
C7306
JVC
GY-HM650 version 2.0
Camera
C4314
Lynx Technik
yellobrik CDH1813
SDI to HDMI converter
N1120
Masstech
Emerald for News
Content management
N5506
Mediapower
Arkki
MAM
SL8620
Myers
Protrack
Management software
N6415
Nautel TV
NT Series
TV transmitter
C2207
Nemal
FOPA-200
Interconnect panel
C2540
IMT and Dejero
Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live
Camera back transmitter COFDM bonded cellular
C6025
Panasonic
Ultra Wide Angle
Camera
C3607
Replay XD
XD1080
HD Video camera
C2324
Ross Video
Carbonite eXtreme
Dashboard and Viewcontrol
N3808
Ross Video
Ross Inception
Social media software
N3808
Sony
HXR-NX30U
Palm-sized camcorder
C11001
SpectraCal
CalMAN5
Display calibration
SL15716
StayOnline
power cord
Infrastructure
SL13718
TVU Networks
TVU Grid
transceiver
SU7105
Venera Technologies
Pulsar Automated Content Verifier
QC analyzer
N4309
Vislink MRC
NewStream
ENG transmitter
C6508
Wohler
iON
Remote monitoring
N3729
