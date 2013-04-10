Broadcast Engineering announces 2013 NAB Show Pick Hits winners

With a long history, Pick Hits are the most prestigious technical awards given at NAB. A panel of independent judges toured the show floor for three days, looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then met to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility's operation. Our editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process.

Congratulations to these manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!

* Note: List subject to verification.

Adobe

After Effects with Maxon Cinema 4D lite

Graphics software

SL3910

AJA

ROI

Video processor

SL3816

Blackmagic Design

Pocket Cinema Camera

Camera

SL218

Blackmagic Design

SmartScope Duo

rack mount monitor display

SL218

ChyronHego

Player Tracking System

Graphics system

SL1010

Decimator Design

DMON-4S

Multiviewer

N1031

DekTec

DTU-351

HD-SDI to USB-3

SU8905

Deluxe

MediaCloud service

MAM service

SU5415

Rohde & Schwarz DVS

VENICE Media Production Hub

Video server platform

SL6316

Ensemble

BrightEye NXT430

Compact router

N2524

Evertz

Dreamcatcher

Live replay system

N1503

Eyeheight

Legal6

Loudness legalizer

C6516

FOR-A

FA-1010

Multichannel processor

C5116

FreeAxez

floor system

Flooring

C7306

JVC

GY-HM650 version 2.0

Camera

C4314

Lynx Technik

yellobrik CDH1813

SDI to HDMI converter

N1120

Masstech

Emerald for News

Content management

N5506

Mediapower

Arkki

MAM

SL8620

Myers

Protrack

Management software

N6415

Nautel TV

NT Series

TV transmitter

C2207

Nemal

FOPA-200

Interconnect panel

C2540

IMT and Dejero

Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live

Camera back transmitter COFDM bonded cellular

C6025

Panasonic

Ultra Wide Angle

Camera

C3607

Replay XD

XD1080

HD Video camera

C2324

Ross Video

Carbonite eXtreme

Dashboard and Viewcontrol

N3808

Ross Video

Ross Inception

Social media software

N3808

Sony

HXR-NX30U

Palm-sized camcorder

C11001

SpectraCal

CalMAN5

Display calibration

SL15716

StayOnline

power cord

Infrastructure

SL13718

TVU Networks

TVU Grid

transceiver

SU7105

Venera Technologies

Pulsar Automated Content Verifier

QC analyzer

N4309

Vislink MRC

NewStream

ENG transmitter

C6508

Wohler

iON

Remote monitoring

N3729