Broadcast Engineering announces 2013 NAB Show Pick Hits winners

With a long history, Pick Hits are the most prestigious technical awards given at NAB. A panel of independent judges toured the show floor for three days, looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then met to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility's operation. Our editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process.

Congratulations to these manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!

* Note: List subject to verification.

 Adobe

After Effects with Maxon Cinema 4D lite

Graphics software

SL3910

 AJA

ROI

Video processor

SL3816

 Blackmagic Design

Pocket Cinema Camera

Camera

SL218

 Blackmagic Design

SmartScope Duo

 rack mount monitor display

SL218

ChyronHego

Player Tracking System

Graphics system

SL1010

 Decimator Design

DMON-4S

Multiviewer

N1031

 DekTec

DTU-351

HD-SDI to USB-3

SU8905

 Deluxe

MediaCloud service

MAM service

SU5415

 Rohde & Schwarz DVS 

VENICE Media Production Hub

Video server platform

SL6316

 Ensemble

BrightEye NXT430

Compact router

N2524

 Evertz

Dreamcatcher

Live replay system

N1503

 Eyeheight 

Legal6

Loudness legalizer

C6516

 FOR-A

FA-1010

Multichannel processor

C5116

 FreeAxez

floor system

Flooring

C7306

 JVC

GY-HM650 version 2.0

Camera

C4314

 Lynx Technik

 yellobrik CDH1813

SDI to HDMI converter

N1120

 Masstech

Emerald for News

Content management

N5506

 Mediapower

Arkki

MAM

SL8620

 Myers

Protrack

Management software

N6415

 Nautel TV

NT Series

TV transmitter

C2207

 Nemal

FOPA-200

Interconnect panel

C2540

 IMT and Dejero

Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live

Camera back transmitter COFDM bonded cellular

C6025

 Panasonic

Ultra Wide Angle

Camera

C3607

 Replay XD

XD1080

HD Video camera

C2324

 Ross Video

 Carbonite eXtreme

Dashboard and Viewcontrol

N3808

 Ross Video

 Ross Inception

Social media software

N3808

 Sony

HXR-NX30U

Palm-sized camcorder

C11001

 SpectraCal

CalMAN5

Display calibration

SL15716

 StayOnline

power cord

Infrastructure

SL13718

 TVU Networks

TVU Grid

 transceiver

SU7105

 Venera Technologies

Pulsar Automated Content Verifier

 QC analyzer

N4309

 Vislink MRC

NewStream

ENG transmitter

C6508

 Wohler

 iON 

Remote monitoring

N3729