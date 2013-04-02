Wohler, partners, to showcase monitoring solutions at KOBA 2013

Wohler Technologies has announced that it will showcase its extensive range of broadcast monitoring solutions with regional partners Dong Yang Digital Co. (booth C311) and KOIL (booth D231) at KOBA 2013.

Booth exhibits will include demonstrations of the latest HDM Series dual split-screen HD LCD monitors, modular AMP1 and AMP2 audio monitoring systems, and the new DVM Series MPEG video monitors.

Wohler's 17in HDM-170 and 21.5in HDM-215 professional monitors allow broadcasters to monitor two video sources simultaneously and control each image independently. Each state-of-the-art monitor can be configured as a dual split display, a large screen with one smaller view, or as a single large display screen. Both monitors support advanced 10-bit digital processing technology and feature a 3-D comb filter, de-interlacing, an accurate scaling engine, gamma correction, and color temperature adjustment. They offer full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution with a wide (178-degree) viewing angle. With their flexible screen layout and rich processing capabilities, HDM Series monitors are ideal for news and transmission control rooms, program production, channel branding, and other intensive monitoring environments.

From its audio-monitoring product range, Wohler will show its AMP2-E8-MDA monitor, the world's first in-rack audio monitor capable of outputting and/or displaying up to eight channels of encoded audio from Dolby E or Dolby Digital streams de-embedded from 3G-, HD-,or SD-SDI signals. The AMP2-E16V and AMP1-E16V 16-channel audio monitors on display feature support for Dolby E, DD+, and D decoding, along with a complete suite of tools for analyzing and managing audio quality, level and loudness, metadata, and more. For applications requiring compact, simple, low-cost solutions, Wohler will highlight the new user-friendly and budget-friendly 16-channel 3G/HD/SD-SDI monitor, the AMP1-16M.

The new DVM line of broadcast-quality MPEG video monitors offers best-in-class performance and functionality that was previously only available to broadcasters in far more expensive and complex solutions. DVM monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 via BNC input from DVB-ASI streams or via Ethernet connection for IPTV while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, and PID tables for any selected stream. DVM monitors also accommodate HDMI as well as 3G/HD/SD-SDI with loop-thru, while providing numerous additional features such as audio level metering, GPI, and tally. With one rackmountable quad-screen and several dual-screen configurations available, Wohler offers increased flexibility in designing and implementing the monitoring solutions required for the full range of signals and formats used by today's leading broadcasters.

Further information about these and other Wohler products is available at www.wohler.com.