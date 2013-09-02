DK-Technologies to introduce DK T7 audio meter

DK-Technologies will introduce its DK T7 audio and loudness meter at IBC2013.

The DK T7 incorporates as standard every audio and loudness meter function currently offered by the DK Meter range. These functions include Bargraphs, Moving Coil Emulation, the company's StarFish and JellyFish display technology, FFT spectrum analysis, and industry-compliant Loudness and Logging. The unit also includes 3G SDI Picture Preview, as well as the ability to read and log against SMPTE time-code — a feature that has only recently been added to the DK Meter range.

The DK T7 allows end users to adapt to virtually any format, including 3G SDI I/O. It also offers eight AES/EBU input/output channels, 2ch analog input channels, headphone output and HDMI monitor output.

Its compact design allows the DK T7 to be highly portable and easy to position, while its intuitive multi-touch interface makes it straightforward to use.

For more information, visit DK-Technologies at IBC Stand 8.E60.