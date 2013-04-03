Utah Scientific announces router control apps for mobile devices

Utah Scientific has announced mobile router control apps for the iPad and Android tablets. The new apps give users yet another control solution for their Utah Scientific routing systems.

The apps connect directly to the system controller and automatically download router configuration, labels, and status for quick operation wherever a Wi-Fi connection to the controller is available. Like all Utah Scientific control panels, the apps' panel layout, button assignments, button colors, and even button icons are user-configurable for creating virtual control panels to suit specific applications or locations.

Using the RCP-3a Ethernet protocol, the apps connect to a router controller to download the router's source and destination lists, then place the sources and destinations on buttons on the GUI. The apps will work with any single-level router up to 144 x 144 in size as long as the system controller is able to support RCP-3a communications ("E" model controllers).

Utah Scientific will demonstrate the new router control apps at the 2013 NAB Show in booth N4607.