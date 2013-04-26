NETIA features iSnippet audio editing tool for iPhone & iPad
At NAB 2013, NETIA showcased the Snippet range of editing tools available within the Radio-Assist automation products is now available for iOS devices.
Sharing the same look and ergonomic principles as the Snippet desktop interface, the new iPhone- and iPad-compatible iSnippet tool allows field reporters and other remote users to enjoy the Radio-Assist audio editing capabilities — familiar from the desktop — on their portable devices.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox