Satellite industry makes strides on Carrier ID prior to London Games

Since its announcement at IBC2011, Carrier ID, a stamp on uplink signals designed to make it easier for satellite operators to identify transmission to their satellites, has made significant strides, according to leading satellite operators.

Carrier ID, which was introduced ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games, will help to ensure the quality of the DVB satellite transmissions of the world’s most-watched sporting event, which is expected to generate more than 2000 hours of satellite coverage. The ID stamp makes it easier for satellite operators to accelerate their coordination with earth station operators in the event of interference.

Carrier ID is a stamp on uplink signals that will enable satellite operators to more efficiently identify transmissions to their satellites and thereby accelerate coordination with earth station operators in the event of signal interference.

Quality assurance of DVB satellite transmissions has engaged the satellite community at large, including satellite operators, encoder and modulator manufacturers, broadcasters, and uplink providers. The effort is supported by three international associations: the World Broadcasting Unions-International Satellite Operations Group (WBU-ISOG), the GVF (Global VSAT Forum) and sIRG (satellite Interference Reduction Group).

Satellite operators, led by Eutelsat, Intelsatand SES (whose combined orbital assets represent almost 60 percent of global commercial satellite capacity) have completed the process of adapting their earth station information tables to include Carrier ID information so they can read, extract and interpret data.

Modulator and encoder manufacturers, accounting for the vast majority of satellite transmission equipment used by broadcasters and service providers, have developed new models and system upgrades for Carrier ID use. They include Adtec Digital, Comtech EF Data, Ericsson, Fujitsu, IDC, Newtec and Vislink. Broadcasters, agencies and service providers also have updated their systems to be Carrier ID-ready.

