Riedel unveils MediorNet expansion card for Studer consoles

At IBC2013, Riedel Communications unveiled the MN-ST-AL-2, a MediorNet expansion card for Studer consoles.

MediorNet is a fiber-based real-time signal transport solution for video, audio, communications and data. The MN-ST-AL-2 card provides two ports, each with redundant interfaces, for connecting Studer mixing consoles via the Studer A-Link protocol to Riedel MediorNet Modular frames. As a result, the consoles become an integrated part of the entire signal distribution infrastructure. Users can gain up to 384 channels per connection and realize cost-savings in cable and maintenance.

The convenient routing of the audio stream is handled by the MediorWorks control and management software via drag-and-drop programming, which makes last-minute changes easy and intuitive. Additional routing adjustments can be performed via Pro-Bel commands or the new EMBER+ remote control protocol in MediorNet.

The MN-ST-AL-2 card supports compact or larger decentralized digital audio router applications with any network topology, and it requires just a card slot with two high-speed ports. One MediorNet Modular frame equipped with A-Link interface cards becomes a cost-efficient audio router with 4608 inputs and outputs in 2RU. The card supports all Studer Vista 5 and Vista 9 consoles, as well as OnAir 3000 consoles.