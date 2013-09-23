Cinegy announces Cinegy Live at IBC2013

Cinegy launched its Cinegy Live 4K, IP-based A/V stream mixer at IBC2013.

Cinegy Live is the newest member of the IP-based solution family. It provides broadcasters with the ability to mix and cut audio and video IP streams into a new stream while remaining in the software world. Cinegy Live harnesses the base features of the company's multiview monitoring solution, Cinegy Multiviewer, while blending IP and SDI signals seamlessly.

Cinegy Live features an intuitive user interface. Blending vision mixing with the instant feedback of an integrated multiviewer, Cinegy Live eliminates the challenges that circuit or encoding and display latency can pose to an operator. Integrated support for audio channel selection and mixing brings proactive management of content streams under control, while active decoding of all inputs coupled with embedded file-based play-in sources allows instant cuts, overlays or slow wipes between any stream sourcse with a clean 4:2:2 encoded output signal in SD, HD or 4K.