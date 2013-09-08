Integrated Microwave Technologies features Nucomm Range Booster Amplifier

Integrated Microwave Technologies featured its Nucomm Range Booster Amplifier (RBA) at IBC2013.

The Nucomm RBA is designed specifically to increase the transmission range of camera-back and portable transmitters. It fits directly on the RF output of the Nucomm CamPac, RF Central microLite or Compact Portable Transmitter (CPTx), and it boosts the power from 200mW to 1W.

The small, lightweight amplifier is powered by the camera battery via a D-Tap or P-Tap to a six-pin Lemo connector. It features RF auto detecting and transmitting, when an RF input is applied. When RF input is not detected, the RBA will automatically go to standby, drawing less than 1W.

In addition, the Nucomm RBA features an internal leveling loop, giving the unit a wide RF power input range while holding a constant output of 1W. The leveling loop coupled with the built-in digital pre-distortion feature keeps the adjacent channel spectral regrowth essentially the same as the transmitter being used.