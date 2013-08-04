Grass Valley launches LDX 80 Compact Series cameras

Grass Valley has launched the LDX 80 Compact Series of camera heads, which offer a compact form factor for use in productions requiring cameras on robotic heads, fixed position cameras or standalone cameras. The LDX 80 Compact Series offers the same feature set, format support and performance and uses the same C2IP camera control system as the LDX range. They are also the perfect companion to other cameras in the LDX range.

The LDX 80 Compact cameras deliver a new standard of image performance for a compact camera. Benefits include:

High sensitivity combined with excellent signal-to-noise performance;

1080p50/60 operation;

Support for all signal inputs and outputs including SMPTE 424/425M Level A & B for 3G HD-SDI, 10BaseT/100BaseT Ethernet for C2IP camera control system, etc;

Xensium-FT 2/3in CMOS imagers with global shutter;

Integration with third-party control systems such as facility control systems.

As with the LDX Series, the new compact range is software-upgradeable, allowing customers to flexibly trade-off between CapEx and OpEx expenditures according to their business needs. This is because with the GV-eLicense program you can elevate the camera’s capabilities to the next level of functionality for just seven days or indefinitely as required. The LDX 80 Compact Series includes LDX Compact Premiere, LDX Compact Elite and LDX Compact Worldcam.

Grass Valley will be exhibiting at IBC in Amsterdam, Sept 13-17, 2013 on stand #1.D11, Hall 1.