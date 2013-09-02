Axle Video announces support for Adobe Anywhere for video

Axle Video has announced availability of a turnkey media asset management (MAM) system to support Adobe Anywhere for video, a collaborative workflow platform. Axle Gear for Adobe Anywhere is a turnkey hardware and software system that provides automated media tacking, proxy generation, remote browsing, and review and approval for Adobe Anywhere users.

The axle Gear system works in real time to transparently catalog media. Through a Web browser-based UI, users can browse proxies, annotate, collaborate on, review and approve media from any location. In the Adobe Anywhere workflow, axle Gear manages the lifecycle of media prior to and after the creative process. Axle Gear is compatible with nearly all file systems and media storage systems.

Axle Gear for Adobe Anywhere is priced at $11,995 for a complete 1U rack mount system serving five user accounts. The system includes a media management server, a proxy transcode server to make the media available to non-Anywhere clients, and axle and Telestream software modules and one year software updates and support. Additional five-user license packages for the system are priced at $3,995.

Axle Gear for Adobe Anywhere is currently shipping. IBC 2013 attendees can learn more at the axle Video stand, #­­­­7-D07, Hall 7, Sept. 13- 17.