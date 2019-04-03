NAB Announces Successful ATSC 3.0 Transmission of Audience Measurement Tech

CLEVELAND—The ATSC 3.0 broadcast transmission standard earned a high grade after the successful transmission of a Nielsen audience measurement watermark from the NAB/Consumer Technology Association ATSC 3.0 test station in Cleveland. The NAB conducted the test last week as part of the collaboration between broadcasters and manufacturers to prepare for the Next Gen TV standard.

The Tribune Media-owned WJW station in Cleveland is the “living laboratory” to test ATSC 3.0 features, equipment and technologies. This most recent test saw the installation and transmission of the Nielsen watermarks, which are inaudible signals in a program’s audio to help identify the program for audience measurement purposes.

Catherine Herkovic, executive vice president and managing director for Local Television, believes that the successful transmission of the Nielsen watermarks will enable measurements of Next Gen TV’s impact with audiences.

NAB Executive Vice President and CTO Sam Matheny said the test marked another step forward toward the deployment and adoption of Next Gen TV and thanked Nielsen for its work on the project.

NAB plans to offer many demonstrations around the ATSC 3.0 standard during the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

