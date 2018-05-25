Mark Corl Receives ATSC's Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award

WASHINGTON – The Advanced Television Systems Committee has announced that Mark Corl of Triveni Digital is the 2018 recipient of the organization’s highest technical honor, the Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award. The presentation this week capped the two-day ATSC NextGen TV Conference at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center.

Mark Corl (C), receives the 2018 ATSC Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award from ATSC President Mark Richer (L) and ATSC Board Chairman Richard Friedel at the ATSC annual meeting. (Photo: James O'Neal)

Corl serves as Chairman of the ATSC's Technology Group 3 Specialist Group 34-4, an ad-hoc group working on the Runtime Environment for ATSC 3.0 applications. He led the development of A/344, the Interactive Content Standard.

"Mark Corl's leadership helped to form the Interactive Content Standard, and he was a key technical contributor and facilitated group consensus to complete this important element of ATSC 3.0,” said ATSC President Mark Richer. “Mark also serves as Vice Chair of the Personalization and Interactivity Implement Team, where he has coupled his detailed knowledge with practical understanding to develop real-world applications and services. In addition to those things, Mark also chairs an ad-hoc group working on ATSC 3.0 Transition Documents for broadcasters."

As Triveni Digital’s Senior Vice President of Emergent Technology Development, Mark works on new technologies that impact digital TV distribution, with a special focus on IP-delivered content. During his 20-year tenure at Triveni Digital, Corl has led the metadata generation systems development and continues to lead the test and measurement monitoring systems development effort.

Prior to Triveni Digital, Corl had 15 years of software engineering experience at leading companies including Texas Instruments and Xerox Corporation. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and computer science from Bucknell University.

The Lechner Award is bestowed annually to an individual representative of the ATSC’s membership whose technical and leadership contributions to the ATSC have been invaluable and exemplary. The title of the award recognizes the first recipient in 2000, Bernard Lechner, for his outstanding services to the ATSC. The honoree is selected by the ATSC Board of Directors and presented at the ATSC’s spring meeting. Lechner passed away in 2014 after a long career in TV technology

Read about the man behind the award.

Previous recipients of the award:

2000 – Bernard Lechner, Consultant

2001 – Rich Chernock, Triveni Digital

2002 – Regis Crinon, Microsoft

2003 – Glenn Adams, Extensible Formatting Systems, Inc

2004 – Graham Jones, National Association of Broadcasters

2005 – John Henderson, Hitachi

2006 – Art Allison, National Association of Broadcasters

2007 – Mark Eyer, Sony Electronics

2008 – Michael Dolan, TBT

2009 – Wayne Bretl, LG Electronics/Zenith

2010 – Pat Waddell, Harmonic

2011 – Jim Starzynski, NBC Universal

2012 – S. Merrill Weiss, MWG Group

2013 – Mark Aitken, Sinclair Broadcast Group

2014 – James Kutzner, PBS

2015 – Luke Fay, Sony

2016 – Madeleine Noland, Consultant to LG Electronics

2017 – Skip Pizzi, NAB