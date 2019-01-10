ERI Appoints John Lynch as Broadband Business Development Manager

CHANDLER, IN–Electronics Research Inc. has appointed John Lynch as its Broadband Business Development Manager, Television Products. He will be responsible for the business development of broadband products and sales of ERI’s television transmission, structural products and associated services. He will be working with key broadcast industry leaders to develop the best in class antennas and complete transmission systems for ATSC 3.0 deployments, the company said.

Lynch arrives at ERI from the financial services industry and PNC Bank but has more than 18 years in the broadcast and telecommunications industry, starting out as a sales engineer for ITS Corporation in 1993. As ITS grew and was then acquired by ADC Telecommunications, his role and responsibilities expanded to include project development and sales of MMDS Wireless Cable and Mobile Video and Data Delivery systems. This gave him significant experience with a wide range of transmission system standards and technologies. Lynch also had responsibility for broadcast sales for all of Canada, at Axcera LLC, growing that region into a multi-million-dollar business, according to ERI. He is a graduate of the University of Dayton.

John has the experience with handling a wide range of sales challenges and is looking forward to playing a role in the emerging ATSC 3.0 market," said Dave Benco, ERI Vice President, US Sales “He has a strong grasp of both the technical and financial aspects of the broadcast business, and John will use these skills to help ERI and our customers achieve success. We are glad to have him as part of our team.”

