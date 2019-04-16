ENENSYS Launches SmartGate ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway For The Cloud

LAS VEGAS—At the 2019 NAB Show, ENENSYS Technologies launched ENENSYS SmartGate software for managing ATSC 3.0 core networks in the cloud.

A fully virtualized software version of the ENENSYS ATSCheduler ATSC 3.0 broadcast gateway, ENENSYS SmartGate can be installed in the studio side of the broadcast playout center, or directly into a public, private or hybrid cloud, saving cost and space while benefiting from virtual environment scalability and speedy recovery, according to the company.

ENENSYS SmartGate encapsulates multiple IP Streams from live HEVC encoders and Non-Real Time servers (EPG, interactive applications) using the ROUTE or the MMTP protocols. It manages ALP (ATSC Layer Protocol) encapsulation, BBFrame real-time allocation, and outputs the resulting ATSC-compliant STL (Studio to Transmitter Link) stream protocol over IP.

ENENSYS SmartGate interfaces with an unlimited number of ATSC 3.0 signaling and delivery servers, including ENENSYS MediaCast, and automatically manages the ATSC 3.0 signaling from the different LLS (Low Layer Signaling), including the automatic generation and delivery of the SLT (Service List Table), and conserves on-air services descriptions. It supports all ATSC 3.0 modulation profiles and all modulation capabilities—from simple subframe and single PLP to multiple subframes and multiple PLPs—and LDM (Layer Division Multiplex) advanced management. Broadcasters can use a multitude of configurations to fit their different business models, by choosing from a large array of signal coverage configurations, robustness and targeting multiple receivers simultaneously within one RF channel.

ENENSYS SmartGate boasts ENENSYS’ patented seamless redundancy technology, providing the capability to switch from the main ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway to a backup unit without any disturbance at the transmitter site and no de-synchronization, even in SFN mode.

This software-based delivery server manages any audio and video segments from encoders and third party files from NRT servers, generate the SLT and SLS signaling tables to enable a perfect decoding on the receiver part, and multiplex up all the services and signaling towards several IP multicast output, according to the company.

