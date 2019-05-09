Automotive Industry to Get ATSC 3.0 Demo in Detroit

DETROIT—The road to ATSC 3.0 won’t just impact broadcasters and what new features will be coming to TV sets, its deployment is also poised to have an impact on the automotive industry. As such, officials from ATSC, Pearl TV, NAB, Avid Budget Group, Honda, LG Electronics and local Detroit broadcasters will host an Automotive Industry Symposium on ATSC 3.0 on May 15.

Taking place at the broadcast studios of Detroit’s WXYZ Television, presenters will make the case on how the next-gen standard will offer a new way to reach millions of motorists. Topics will cover an introduction of the new TV broadcasting system; mobile back-seats infotainment; smart city connections; map data upgrades; software and firmware updates to automobiles; and more.

The symposium will run from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on May 15.

