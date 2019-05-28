Vislink Technologies Showcases Advanced Connectivity at BroadcastAsia 2019

SINGAPORE, MAY 28, 2019 — Vislink Technologies will showcase a wide selection of its state-of-the-art products at BroadcastAsia 2019 (Stand 6J2-01, Level 6). The company’s presence at the show represents its continued commitment to bringing the next generation of broadcast solutions to markets around the world. Vislink’s line-up includes the award-winning HCAM+ULRX-LD HEVC 4K UHD wireless system, DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 receiver/decoder, IMTDragonFly Transmitter and its MSAT (man-portable satellite) antenna system. In addition, Vislink’s new INCAM-HS integrated wireless camera transmitter for Sony’s new HDC-5500 4K will be on display at the Sony stand.

Vislink Product Manager David Edwards will share his expertise on 4K during a presentation on Wednesday, June 19 at 11:30am in the Innovation Hub, level 4. His presentation, entitled “4K Wireless Delivery with HDR - and why it's not for Pandas,” will discuss the latest trends and considerations in deploying 4K and HDR wireless productions.

Vislink will be showcasing its low-latency HCAM transmitter and UltraReceiver-LD (ULRX-LD), an NAB 2019 Best of Show awarded solution. With single-frame end-to-end capabilities, this latest wireless camera system is the perfect complement to broadcast sports and ENG news coverage applications. As the first company to bring single-frame, end-to-end latency in 4K, the HCAM is the most widely deployed HEVC 4K UHD wireless transmitter on the market today. It features user-interchangeable RF modules and a range of software options – including HDR-ready capability – and supports quad 3/6/12G SDI, HDMI, fiber-optic, SMPTE 2022-6 and HD/SDI-over-IP interfaces. With highly flexible and configurable mounting options and intuitive video interfaces, the unit can be mounted to broadcast, ENG and other professional-grade cameras. In addition, the unit features integrated camera control with Vislink FocalPoint compatibility and direct-docking battery plates with integral power feed through. The associated ULRX is a 1RU half-width, rackmount chassis receiver that fills the need for reliable HEVC transmission and allows for better compression without sacrificing quality. The versatile receiver features four UHF inputs with maximum-ratio combining, DVB-T and proprietary LMS-T demodulation, as well as ASI and IP capabilities.

Updates to Vislink’s satellite communications line will also be on display with the new DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 receiver/decoder for applications where size and weight is at a premium. The company’s DVE6100 is a compact, multi-format, multi-channel 4K HEVC exciter that is ideally suited for flyaway and vehicle-mounted uses. The IRD6200 is a compact, multi-format, multi-channel 4K integrated receiver/decoder (IRD) ideally suited to news and events applications. Both solutions offer ultimate satellite bandwidth efficiency by utilizing the latest HEVC video compression and DVB-S2X satellite modulation technology, allowing a 50-percent reduction in leased satellite bandwidth compared to MPEG-4, DVB-S2 technology – dramatically reducing satellite OPEX. The DVE6100 and IRD6200 are the smallest and lightest 4K UHD DVB-S2X exciter and 4K UHD HEVC DVB-S2X IRD on the market, respectively.

Vislink will also present the HDMI-compatible IMTDragonFly, a superior miniature wireless camera transmitter designed to capture real-time, high-quality video from UAV/UGV/Body Cams/Concealments for display on fixed or mobile receive applications. Due to its compact size and COFDM transmission capabilities, IMTDragonFly can deliver completely new and expanded points of view. The IMTDragonFly features minimized power requirements, making it ideal for drone and mobile use. In addition, it can achieve ultra-low latency enabling users to utilize it for remote control scenarios.

Additionally, Vislink’s MSAT Man-Portable Data Terminal, a highly portable tri-band satellite antenna system designed for rapid deployment in hostile environments, will be onsite at BroadcastAsia. Its small size and weight make it ideal for secure and non-secure satellite communications for a variety of applications.

Vislink’s new INCAM-HS, an integrated wireless camera transmitter for Sony’s new HDC-5500 4K multi-format live camera system, will be onsite at BroadcastAsia at the Sony stand. Ideal for event coverage, newsgathering and sports broadcasting, the. It features the same technology as Vislink’s HCAM on-camera device, which offers market leading, single-frame end-to-end UHD latency, specifically designed for Sony’s HDC-5500. As an integrated option, the Vislink INCAM-HS reduces the weight at the rear of the camera, resulting in a significantly improved weight distribution for operators. The HCAM-HS is ideal for all current image capture needs – including UHD and HDR, with high-quality 4:2:2 Chroma and 10-bit Luna – and features integrated camera control, delivering an easy-to-use, fully integrated grab-and-go camera solution.

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL.