TVLogic Invites NAB 2019 Delegates to a New Experience in Color Reproduction
TVLogic Invites NAB 2019 Delegates to a New Experience in Color Reproduction
Ian McCausland to present sessions designed to educate visitors on the advantages of using a 4K/UHD Color LUT Box for color reproduction at NAB 2019 in Booth C 3639
Sun Valley, CA – March 13, 2019 – TVLogic, designer and manufacturer of LCD and OLED High Definition displays and support systems, will host a series of seminars at NAB designed to give visitors the opportunity to experience precise color reproduction via the Company’s new IS-mini 4K real time digital color processor. The sessions, to be held in TVLogic’s Booth # 3639, will target post-production professionals, digital imaging technicians (DIT), or those responsible for on-set live grading. Ian McCausland, Camera Technology Specialist for AbelCine, will serve as the lead presenter.
McCausland will use TVLogic’s 4K/UHD Color LUT Box, IS-mini 4K and WonderLook Pro, TVLogic’s powerful color management software and Ultimate LUT creation software, for the demonstrations. WonderLook Pro is provided to all IS-mini users for free. The IS-mini 4K supports standard SDI formats up to 12G-SDI, and offers 12G-SDI output, 12G-SDI by-pass output and HDMI 2.0 conversion output.
Date: Monday, April 8 10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00
Tuesday, April 9 10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00
Wednesday, April 10 10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00
Registration is not mandatory, but only pre-registered participants will be eligible for giveaways.
Click here to register: sales@tvlogic.co.kr
TVLogic designs and manufactures LCD and OLED High Definition displays from 5.5" to 55" designed specifically for broadcast, production, post-production, digital signage and multi-viewer applications. For further information: www.tvlogicusa.com
TVLogic USA Contact:
Mr. Jin Lee
Tel: 818-885-6442
Email: jin@tvlogicusa.com
Press Contact:
Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener
Tel: 845-512-8283
Email: harriet@desertmoon.tv
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox