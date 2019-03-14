TVLogic Invites NAB 2019 Delegates to a New Experience in Color Reproduction

Ian McCausland to present sessions designed to educate visitors on the advantages of using a 4K/UHD Color LUT Box for color reproduction at NAB 2019 in Booth C 3639

Sun Valley, CA – March 13, 2019 – TVLogic, designer and manufacturer of LCD and OLED High Definition displays and support systems, will host a series of seminars at NAB designed to give visitors the opportunity to experience precise color reproduction via the Company’s new IS-mini 4K real time digital color processor. The sessions, to be held in TVLogic’s Booth # 3639, will target post-production professionals, digital imaging technicians (DIT), or those responsible for on-set live grading. Ian McCausland, Camera Technology Specialist for AbelCine, will serve as the lead presenter.

McCausland will use TVLogic’s 4K/UHD Color LUT Box, IS-mini 4K and WonderLook Pro, TVLogic’s powerful color management software and Ultimate LUT creation software, for the demonstrations. WonderLook Pro is provided to all IS-mini users for free. The IS-mini 4K supports standard SDI formats up to 12G-SDI, and offers 12G-SDI output, 12G-SDI by-pass output and HDMI 2.0 conversion output.

Date: Monday, April 8 10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00

Tuesday, April 9 10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00

Wednesday, April 10 10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00

Registration is not mandatory, but only pre-registered participants will be eligible for giveaways.

Click here to register: sales@tvlogic.co.kr

TVLogic designs and manufactures LCD and OLED High Definition displays from 5.5" to 55" designed specifically for broadcast, production, post-production, digital signage and multi-viewer applications. For further information: www.tvlogicusa.com

TVLogic USA Contact:

Mr. Jin Lee

Tel: 818-885-6442

Email: jin@tvlogicusa.com

Press Contact:

Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

Tel: 845-512-8283

Email: harriet@desertmoon.tv