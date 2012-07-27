Chunghwa Telecom Chooses Digital Rapids Encoders and Automation for Live Streaming of 2012 Summer Olympics

StreamZ Live adaptive bit rate encoders power live Olympics coverage on HiNet hichannel web platform for Taiwan's leading telecommunications provider

July 25, 2012 -- Hong Kong: Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video to wider audiences -- announced today that Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has chosen Digital Rapids' StreamZ Live adaptive streaming encoders and the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager multi-encoder management software to power live online streaming of the 2012 Summer Olympic Games for viewers in Taiwan.

A 14-channel deployment of StreamZ Live encoders is being used to transform live, high definition source feeds of the London Olympics into multiple output streams for viewing on CHT's HiNet hichannel Web platform. Additional StreamZ Live encoders provide redundancy for fault tolerance, while the enterprise-class Broadcast Manager software provides centralized management, monitoring and automation of the encoders.

The leading telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, Chunghwa Telecom serves nearly 12 million fixed-line, mobile and broadband customers.

"We are excited that StreamZ Live and Broadcast Manager have been chosen by Chunghwa Telecom to deliver live streaming coverage of the Olympics to their HiNet hichannel audience," said Clive Vickery, Managing Director, EMEA and Asia at Digital Rapids. "For top-tier service providers such as CHT, bringing events of this scale and importance to their viewers requires robust, reliable solutions with exceptional visual quality. We're proud to have CHT among the leading media organizations trusting our solutions for their coverage of the London Games."

StreamZ Live encoders provide superior quality, outstanding reliability and flexible, multi-screen output format support for audience-expanding live streaming applications. Powering applications from online and mobile video to over-the-top (OTT) services and IPTV, StreamZ Live's rich output capabilities and adaptive streaming support are ideal for capitalizing on today's lucrative multi-screen content distribution opportunities, allowing content and rights owners to reach viewers on devices from tablets and mobile phones to game consoles, PCs and 'smart' TVs. The Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software streamlines multi-channel operations and bolsters reliability with enterprise-class management, automation, scheduling, remote monitoring and fault tolerance.

The complete range of Digital Rapids media transformation and workflow solutions will be showcased in stand number 7.F33 at the IBC 2012 exhibition in Amsterdam, September 7-11. For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

