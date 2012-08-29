Pilat Media Adds Cloud Option for Faster, More Scalable Deployment of IBMS

LONDON -- Aug. 29, 2012 -- Pilat Media, a leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced that its flagship Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) can now also be deployed in a cloud infrastructure, delivering fast, secure deployment and scalability for users around the world.

"In today's competitive broadcast landscape and challenging economic environment, media enterprises are looking for solutions that enable them to react quickly to change while minimizing their capital investment," said Ron Bar-Lev, EVP product strategy, Pilat Media. "Combining the power of IBMS with the efficiencies of cloud computing creates a quick-to-deploy infrastructure option that optimizes the time and resources required to scale the operation. Deployment and ongoing operation can be further refined by Pilat Media's service organization."

Pilat Media's IBMS is an end-to-end broadcast management system that brings a highly configurable, modular approach to managing content, ad sales, and rights management. Leveraging a single database, a unified business logic layer, and an enterprise-class workflow architecture, IBMS replaces multiple disparate systems with a centralized information hub. Content management, scheduling, airtimes sales, media trafficking, and more are integrated in one easy-to-navigate GUI environment -- optimizing utilization of airtime, broadcast rights, and other resources across multiple platforms and services. Duplicate data entry is eliminated while routine tasks are automated, freeing users to focus more on revenue-generating activities. IBMS therefore increases cross-departmental collaboration and enables more informed, timely business decision-making.

More information about the complete IBMS product family is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

