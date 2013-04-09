Sound Devices Introduces PIX 240i KIT at the 2013 NAB Show

Convenient Kit Includes All Necessary Equipment for Professional Video Production

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 9, 2013—Sound Devices, experts in portable audio and video products for field production, unveils its PIX 240i KIT, an all-inclusive kit that provides all the equipment needed to operate the PIX 240i in professional video production applications, at the 2013 NAB Show (Booth C2849).

Sound Devices’ PIX 240i KIT includes a PIX 240i, power supply (XL-WPH3), two batteries (XL-B2), two drives (includes PIX-CADDY with 240 GB SSD drives), sun hood (PIX-HOOD), articulating mount (PIX-ARM), HDMI and SDI interconnection cables, and a rugged carry-case (PIX-HC1). An ideal, all-in-one solution for video production professionals on the go, Sound Devices new PIX 240i KIT comes with all the necessary equipment needed on location or on-set, conveniently housed in a portable carrying case.

With the latest revision of firmware, version 3.01, PIX 240i users now have the ability to record into Apple ProRes 4444, which offers impressive quality with 4:4:4 sources and workflows involving alpha channel transparency. With its 12-bit, 3G-SDI 4:4:4 capability, the PIX 240i can record 330-Mbps Apple ProRes 4444 files that are perceptually indistinguishable from the original source material. Popular cameras with 4:4:4-capable outputs include the ARRI ALEXA, Canon C500 and Sony F3. Additional features available in Sound Devices’ latest v3.01 firmware update include time-code and recording status displays on the SDI and HDMI outputs, up to 500 ms of audio delay to compensate for multi-device picture delay and selectable 4:4:4 or 4:2:2 video output independent from the source material.

Users can connect PIX 240i to cameras with HD-SDI, 3G-SDI or HDMI and record directly to QuickTime using a range of different Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD codecs, including Apple ProRes 4444. Since PIX recorders use ProRes and DNxHD, files recorded in the field can be used directly in post production, making for simpler, faster workflows.

The PIX 240i’s five-inch, high-performance, IPS-based LCD display is an accurate field monitor, providing users with immediate confirmation of framing, exposure, focus, audio metering and setup menu selections. It offers excellent color accuracy and contrast, great off-axis visibility and accurate motion tracking.

The built-in hardware scaler and frame-rate converter allows PIXto output and record material at different resolutions and frame rates than supported by the camera. Conversion between HD and SD, with and without anamorphic conversion, is available.

The audio circuitry of the PIX recorders is based on Sound Devices’ award-winning 7-Series digital audio recorders. The low-noise (-128 dBu EIN), high-headroom, high-bandwidth inputs are mic/line switchable and include limiters, high-pass filters and phantom power.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The fourteen-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.