Wohler Adds Functionality Across DVM Line of MPEG Video Monitors

DVM Line Now Supports Monitoring and Display of Both DVB-ASI and IPTV MPEG Sources

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aug. 28, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that it has enhanced products across the company's DVM line of MPEG video monitors with new features that significantly extend their I/O flexibility and processing capabilities while further simplifying monitoring operations.

Providing advanced test and measurement features for convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content, the DVM broadcast-quality video monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals and give users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, and PID tables for each selected stream.

Each monitor now provides not only for MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 decoding via DVB-ASI streams through BNC input, but also accommodates IPTV sources (through Gigabit Ethernet input) and HDMI sources, both with audio level meters, GPI, and tally. Each monitor is capable of displaying in-picture level metering, video waveform, and vectorscope display with classic CRT-style image calibration controls.

While the new Gigabit Ethernet port on DVM monitors offers full support for IPTV video extraction, decoding, display, and MPEG analysis, the systems' SDI inputs support DVB-ASI video extraction, decoding, display, and MPEG analysis. Precision scaling and gamma correction ensure that all video formats are scaled to the screen at the highest-possible quality. In addition to accommodating a variety of input types and formats, DVM monitors now also provide convenient Dolby D decoding capability.

"The DVM line is distinguished for offering best-in-class performance and functionality at a very attractive price point," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "Available in a variety of sizes and configurations, and now with the flexibility to accept inputs via both GigE and SDI inputs, the DVM line provides broadcasters with the robust confidence monitoring capabilities critical in an expanding content-distribution landscape."

Wohler's DVM line includes the DVM-2443 monitor with four 4.3-inch screens, the 5-RU DVM-5210 system with two 10-inch screens, the 4-RU DVM-4290 unit with two 9-inch screens, and the 3-RU DVM-3270 with two 7-inch screens.

The newly enhanced monitors will be on display at Wohler's IBC2012 stand, 10.A10.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

