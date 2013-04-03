Terra Selects Digital Rapids Transcode Manager for Multiscreen VOD Media Production

Buenos Aires, Argentina:Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video to wider audiences -- announced today that leading Latin American Internet and digital media service provider Terra is using a distributed deployment of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager high-volume, automated media processing software to prepare media assets for multiscreen video-on-demand distribution.

In addition to Terra's use of Digital Rapids Transcode Manager in the production of content for the company's branded online news portal, Terra has used the system for a variety of projects including multiscreen on-demand coverage of last year's London Olympic Games. The Transcode Manager installation transforms input files in a multitude of source formats into high-quality deliverables for online and mobile viewing. Sources range from Terra's in-house Avid(r) post production suites to third-party content partners and public news footage uploads.

"Digital Rapids Transcode Manager has given us superior format flexibility compared to other solutions on the market, while providing outstanding quality that meets our discerning requirements," said Werner Michels, Technology Director at Terra.

"As leading media organizations such as Terra expand their multiscreen offerings and operations to grow their audiences and capitalize on new revenue opportunities, the flexibility, quality and efficiency of their media processing solutions are paramount to their success," said Peter Connaway, Sales Manager, Latin America at Digital Rapids. "We're delighted that Terra has recognized Digital Rapids Transcode Manager's exceptional ability to deliver these benefits, and look forward to building further on this success with them as their initiatives evolve."

The enterprise-class Digital Rapids Transcode Manager software combines outstanding quality, intelligent automation, rich format support and exceptional flexibility for high-volume media transformation applications from production and archive to revenue-expanding multi-screen distribution. Scalable from small transcoding 'farms' to global operations, Transcode Manager is ideal for both dedicated transcoding applications and as part of complete ingest-through-delivery media workflows.

The complete range of Digital Rapids solutions is being showcased in booth number SL5624 at the 2013 NAB Show, April 8-11 in Las Vegas. For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading content transformation and workflow solutions that empower the world's leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Recipients of more than two dozen prestigious awards for company and product excellence, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise and visionary insight to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their revenues, and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and Argentina.

About Terra -- Terra is a leading global digital media company that monthly reaches an audience of approximately 100 million people with entertainment, sports and news content. Its content is offered in English, Spanish or Portuguese in 19 countries across the Americas and Europe, through a large array of connected screens and devices -- such as PCs, tablets, smartphones, smartvs and DOOH screens. In addition to breaking news on its portals, Terra also stands out the innovative live broadcasting of major sports events, such the Olympic Games, through multiple simultaneous.