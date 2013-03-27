New EditShare Theater Promises Outstanding Creative Lineup at NAB 2013

Boston, MA — March 27, 2013 —EditShare® is featuring an all-star speaker lineup in the new theater area of its expansive NAB 2013 booth (SL9010). Located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s South Lower Hall, EditShare will host award-winning creatives from around the world, who will discuss how EditShare technology transformed their productions and businesses. “You can always see product demonstrations that show every capability and new feature that EditShare offers, but this does not compare to hearing from and talking with an industry peer who has put our products to use successfully in the real world,” says Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “So if you work in feature films, live sports production, education, studio multi-cam productions or reality TV, you can hear from an EditShare customer who has similar workflow challenges, telling their personal success story on stage. These special presentations promise to be interactive and engaging, and will go deep into the trials and triumphs of how prominent EditShare customers are using the latest tapeless technology to move their businesses forward.”



The EditShare NAB 2013 Theater will feature eight guest speakers including Hollywood film editor Scott Hill, whose work includes Here Comes The Boom, Zookeeper and Evan Almighty; Dylan Reeve of South Pacific Pictures, the producer of New Zealand’s top soap Shortland Street; and award-winning director Emre Sahin of Karga Seven Pictures, the LA-based facility behind smash hits airing on History, Discovery and the Travel Channels. Kim Smith of Sasani Studios will also be joining the all-star cast to talk about the obstacles and achievements of the 13-year-old reality TV show, Big Brother Africa. Mind Over Media’s Director of Post-production Nathan Wadding will discuss how its cutting-edge media initiative with FedEx may open new revenue streams for post-production professionals.



Liebman adds, “Tens of thousands of people in the broadcast industry come to NAB to meet with other professionals and learn about the latest trends in the business. These candid presentations and interviews will be paired with technical demos of the latest EditShare hardware and software that have been designed to support each specific workflow – providing eye-opening insight into the technology and giving attendees a true sense of how they can incorporate it into their own facility.”



Presentations will occur at the bottom of every hour in EditShare’s Presentation Theater (booth SL9010), beginning at 9:30am each day. The full guest speaker lineup includes:



Lime Pictures, a BAFTA Award-winning independent production company specializing in drama and reality TV, has gained notoriety for work including Geordie Shore and the hit showHollyoaks. Technical Manager John Robertson will discuss how he uses EditShare technology to manage and ensure seamless traffic flow when delivering media during the various stages of production.



Kim Smith, the head of engineering at Sasani Studios, which produces the hit reality TV showBig Brother Africa, will take part in the EditShare theater, discussing how products like XStream shared storage system and Flow asset management help the production team efficiently manage hundreds of hours of footage shot continuously at the Big Brother house.



Karga Seven Pictures Executive Producer Emre Sahin will discuss the production company’s work on theatrical feature film and non-fictional television. Karga Seven’s current productions span a wide range of interests and demographics including: This Changes Everything with James Woods (Science), Eyewitness War (National Geographic), How Booze Built Americawith Mike Rowe (Discovery), and Rebel Eats with Food Network Star Season 8 Winner, Justin Warner (Food Network).



Feature film editor Scott Hill, whose well-known body of work includes Hollywood hitsZookeeper and Bruce Almighty, will discuss feature film editing and why the Lightworks move to Mac is a game changer.



Sprint Vision, the company that produces octane-fueled videos shown on big-screen displays at NASCAR Sprint Cup Series events, recently employed the use of an end-to-end EditShare system in its production studio. Brook Horn, program manager, will discuss Sprint Vision’s shift from tape to file-based production, and how the new EditShare system helps them to better organize and optimize their assets.



With an international reputation for producing world-class television and film, South Pacific Pictures is famous for its drama series and serials, feature films, reality programming and documentaries. Dylan Reeve, post-production supervisor at the fast-paced serial dramaShortland Street, which celebrated 20 years in 2012, will discuss the end-to-end tapeless, multi-cam workflow that powers New Zealand’s most popular show.



Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), which has the largest faculty of communications as well as art in Canada, recently renovated its entire infrastructure, building two new professional HD television studios and a master control room powered by EditShare tapeless workflow solutions. UQAM’s Director of Media, Martin L’Abbé, will discuss the massive transformation and benefits it has brought to the students, faculty and University.



Nathan Wadding, director of post-production for Mind Over Media, will discuss how his facility leveraged the latest asset management technologies from EditShare to establish new revenue streams, offering enterprise media management services to companies like FedEx.



About the EditShare Tapeless Workflow

EditShare seamlessly integrates high-performance shared storage solutions (XStream and Energy) with video ingest (Geevs and Flow), media asset management (Flow), and archive (Ark), to offer broadcast and post-production professionals a productivity-enhancing, tapeless workflow on a highly scalable infrastructure.



Attend EditShare Press Briefing at NAB 2013

Members of the press are invited to attend the EditShare Press Briefing, Monday April 8 at 4:30pm on the EditShare stand. A cocktail reception will follow directly after. Please register your attendance with Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com or via this link.



About EditShare

EditShare is the technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the TV and film industry. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.



©2013 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare™ is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



Press Contact

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Email: janice@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 817-6595



####