Bexel Rolls Out The Red Carpet For E! Entertainment Television’s Live Awards Show Coverage

BURBANK, CA, FEBRUARY 20, 2013—With awards season well underway, Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, is in full force—providing E! Entertainment Television with the field equipment and engineering support it requires for the live broadcast of some of Hollywood’s most renowned awards shows. Bexel’s equipment and dedicated engineers successfully supported the network’s coverage of the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Grammy Awards, and will be behind the scenes for the upcoming Academy Awards® as well.

With awards shows, Bexel must take multiple filming locations into consideration, including the red carpet, lobby and post-show area. As a result, Bexel’s custom rental packages can be quite extensive, including monitors for production use (talent), program feeds and monitors for on-air support and decoration. To ensure all the technical components run smoothly throughout an awards show telecast, two Bexel engineers are staffed onsite to manage intercoms, talent mics and IFBs. In addition, Bexel provides a voice over translation package utilized at the E! main studio for live translation into French and German.

For the 2013 awards show season, Bexel has supplied E! with multiple systems-based solutions, including a selection of intercoms and accessories from Clear-Com and RTS. Bexel custom packages for the awards have also included on-air and production monitoring, multiple channels of RF microphones from Sennheiser and production servers from EVS. To ensure all wireless devices operate without interference or loss of signal, Bexel employs a frequency coordination service for E! when necessary.

“As the most knowledgeable live-event resource and systems integration-driven provider in the world, we take pride in delivering unparalleled creative solution designs and total quality of service to all of our clients, including E!,” says Greg Bragg, regional sales director, Bexel. “In addition to our technical acumen and experience, we are committed to bringing these tenets to everything we do.”

E! Entertainment Television is a network of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience.

