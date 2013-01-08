Harmonic Named Top Video Headend Provider in Latest MRG IPTV Market Leader Report

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jan. 8, 2013 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Multimedia Research Group Inc. (MRG) has ranked Harmonic as the top global headend provider within its annual IPTV market report. MRG's comprehensive study, "IPTV Market Leader Report by Product and Region -- Fall 2012," identifies the best IPTV systems and software companies in six key product categories and geographical regions. The ranking is based on the number of deployed IPTV subscribers using a given vendor's products and the calculated number of input channels for the IPTV video headend segment. Harmonic video infrastructure solutions currently power 29.9 percent of IPTV service providers' headends worldwide, capturing an impressive 45.6 percent of the market share in Latin America, 53 percent in Western Europe, and 28 percent in North America.

"After gathering data from more than 900 service providers and over 60 IPTV vendors around the world, MRG has determined that Harmonic is the top global headend solutions provider," said Jose Alvear, senior research analyst at MRG. "This was an especially important achievement because Harmonic was the only vendor in this year's report to move up and capture the top spot in our global IPTV leader rankings."

Over the past two years, Harmonic's advanced IPTV headend solutions have been deployed by more than 240 new telco customers and currently power over 12,000 channels in North America, helping the company surpass Google/Motorola as the top video headend solutions provider worldwide. Harmonic video infrastructure systems deliver exceptional video quality while optimizing operational efficiencies through increased density and scalability. Recent customer wins include Northeast Texas telecommunications provider ETEX Telephone Cooperative and Ben Lomand Telephone Cooperative in Tennessee.

"While Harmonic has been the dominant IPTV headend solutions provider in Latin America and Western Europe for years, recent technology advancements like ProStream 1000 with ACE have enabled us to make dramatic inroads in North America," said Thierry Fautier, senior director of convergence solutions, Harmonic. "Harmonic's innovative video infrastructure solutions resolve the most pressing needs of IPTV service providers by delivering high-quality video content -- including value-added services like multiscreen -- at reduced operational expenses. The MRG data is a powerful confirmation of the strong year that Harmonic had in 2012 and will continue to expand upon in the future."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

