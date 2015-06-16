Triveni Digital CSO Speaks to the Global Broadcast Industry on ATSC 3.0

PRINCETON, N.J. -- June 16, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced that its chief science officer and chair of ATSC's Technology and Standards Group, Dr. Richard Chernock, will speak at BMSB 2015, the IEEE International Symposium on Broadband Multimedia Systems and Broadcasting, on topics related to ATSC 3.0. The conference takes place June 17-19 in Ghent, Belgium. Chernock will also present on ATSC 3.0 during the 2015 Korean Society of Broadcast Engineers (KSoBE) Summer Conference, July 1-3, at Cheju National University International House.

"ATSC 3.0 drastically changes the way in which broadcast content is delivered, while enabling a superior TV experience for consumers," said Chernock. "At BMSB 2015 and the KSoBE Summer Conference, I will provide attendees with an overview of the technologies and benefits that ATSC 3.0 offers to the broadcast community, as well as explaining how use of the standard can generate additional local broadcast revenue."

Located in Ghent's Culture and Convention Center, Het Pand, BMSB 2015 is one of the premiere forums for the presentation and exchange of technical advances in the rapidly converging areas of multimedia broadcasting, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and networking technologies. At the event, Chernock's keynote presentation, titled "ATSC 3.0: Next Generation Broadcast Television," on June 17 at 9 a.m., will outline the extensive benefits that the standard provides to the broadcast industry, including the ability to utilize a more robust and flexible physical layer, offer new types of services, and evolve with consumer demand. At the conference, Chernock will also chair a session on broadcast systems on June 17 from 2:00 to 3:40 p.m. The session will explore a variety of topics, such as NGB-E as it relates to cable, wireless, and satellite convergence networks; the key technologies of NGB-W broadcasting channels; research and simulation for an ultra-high-speed mobile broadband multimedia transmission system; and adaptive broadcast beamforming techniques in a multiple frequency network.

Chernock's presentation at KSoBE will provide an overview of the technologies involved with the next-generation broadcast system, the status of ATSC 3.0 activity, as well as the anticipated time schedule. In particular, he will go over the system requirements, including a call for a flexible and more efficient physical layer, mobility, UHD images, new solutions for audio, incorporation of new user technologies such as second screen, and hybrid use of broadcast and broadband delivery for services.

Triveni Digital is at the forefront of evolving technologies and industry standards and is devoting substantial resources to the development of the ATSC 3.0 standard. The company's technology and products empower broadcasters and television service providers to deploy practical, revenue-generating services for continued business growth.

