RUSHWORKS Commits to Higher Ed Market with Booth at UBTech

Flower Mound, Texas –RUSHWORKS, provider of low-cost, high-performance production and automation systems will illustrate its commitment and support of the higher education market by exhibiting at UBTech, one of the nation’s premiere higher education networking and leadership events to be held in Orlando, Florida from June 15-17, 2015. RUSHWORKS, demonstrating in Booth 727, will highlight TalkingPoints™, an exciting, first-of-its-kind platform that provides the tools to capture, stream and record live presentations. Rush Beesley, RUSHWORKS’ president, released the Company’s exhibition plans from headquarters in Flower Mound, Texas.

“We are delighted to bring TalkingPoints to higher ed executives who visit UBTech seeking solutions capable of reshaping the campus of the future,” states Beesley. “TalkingPoints fulfills a basic need – the ability to capture, stream and manage presentation content – in a manner that has never been properly and cost-effectively addressed before. UBTech is the ideal environment to demonstrate the solution’s capabilities to a very focused and dedicated group of leaders in the educational sector.”

TalkingPoints is a simple solution for recording, streaming and distributing content using up to three PTZ cameras in any situation where presentations are conducted. One camera is dedicated to the presenter, with a second camera covering session panelists. An optional third camera covers the audience for post-session Q&A activity. The first camera can optionally be configured to automatically track the presenter’s position throughout the presentation.

The captured HD file uses Picture-in-Picture (PiP) technology to display three windows – one each for the PowerPoint/Keynote slideshow, the presenter and the panelists. All session participant information, including names and titles, is imported into layouts well in advance of scheduled sessions. Titles can be generated automatically based on touch screen selection of picture icons of the participants. The presentation can be streamed live, as well as copied to DVD and USB devices as takeaways from the sessions. The files can also be uploaded to host organization websites for VOD search and retrieval.

TalkingPoints is available as a standalone system, but can also be obtained as a software add-in for RUSHWORKS’ VDESK and REMO production systems.

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

