New Steadicam Merlin Bundle Includes Arm & Vest

What: The Steadicam Merlin 2 includes Arm & Vest

Where: Order through Tiffen Global Dealer Network

When: Available Today



Hauppauge, NY — December 27, 2012 —The Tiffen Company, announced today the availability of a special Steadicam bundle configuration – The Steadicam® Merlin® Arm & Vest. The new Steadicam Merlin Arm & Vest kit includes the Steadicam Merlin 2 camera stabilizing systems as well as the Merlin’s Arm Pin Kit and Vest, sold as one complete package. The new configuration offers a special discount over purchasing systems and components individually.



Together, the Merlin Arm and Vest increase your shooting options. The operator can ease the Merlin back against the body and shoot “handheld,” with both hands on the camera, and fly seamlessly back off the shoulder and continue moving. With practice, operators can fly the Merlin one-handed right off the mounting post during a shot (docking the arm to the vest with the other hand) and execute unique Merlin shot opportunities – ultra-low or ultra-high angles – and then slip it back onto the arm to continue the shot.



About Steadicam

The introduction of Steadicam in 1976 revolutionized the world of film and video. Over the past 3 decades, Steadicam has been an invaluable, dynamic production tool in the industry. New generations of Steadicam Camera Stabilizing Systems have been comprehensively redesigned to unleash endless creative possibilities. Tiffen offers you a complete line of state-of-the-art models to meet your film and video needs. Tiffen is committed to support the needs of the motion picture, broadcast and professional imaging industries with the latest state-of-the-art Steadicam technology to meet your film and video needs.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® lights, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



