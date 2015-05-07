Bluebell Opticom and Suitcase TV Collaborate on New Video-Over-IP Solutions

BERKSHIRE, U.K. -- May 7, 2015 -- Bluebell Opticom Ltd., provider of innovative fibre optic solutions for fixed and remote applications, today announced a collaboration with Suitcase TV, manufacturer of software solutions for the broadcasting industry. By working closely together, the companies will extend their respective product lines, particularly in the area of video over IP. The collaboration will see a cooperation on technology and product developments in relation to video over IP, with the first joint products expected to be released formally at IBC2015.

One of the joint products, iphrame Vision, will integrate Bluebell's stand-alone portable interfacing with Suitcase TV's IP-based vision mixing solutions. The decision to collaborate comes after Bluebell and Suitcase TV worked together on a recent project utilising IP technology to replace traditional HD-SDI links.

"The project highlighted to both our companies the potential benefits of working with video over IP," said Paul McCann, managing director of Bluebell Opticom. "Our companies have kept in close communication, recognising that Bluebell's ingenuity in hardware can be combined with Suitcase TV's software expertise to create new products that fully address the needs of today's broadcasters."

"As a result of our successful partnership, Suitcase TV has developed iphrame Vision, a purely software-based vision mixer capable of handling and mixing signals from traditional SDI/HD-SDI and newer IP links," said Ed Calverley, product manager at Suitcase TV. "Being IP-based, this new product can drastically reduce the cost of broadcasting big international events like the next 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. At the same time, it provides an inexpensive means of televising less commercially viable events at high quality."

About Suitcase TV

One of the first companies to deliver a disk-based solution to the compliance recording market, Suitcase TV was founded in 2000. Since then, Suitcase TV has grown dramatically to become an industry leader in producing software solutions to the broadcasting industry, and delivers high-quality toolkits for compliance logging, media asset management, live event mixing, audio and subtitle workflows, and storage and archiving.

Products from Suitcase TV are renowned for reliability, scalability, and flexibility, and are designed to grow as the client grows. They dramatically improve efficiency, integrate seamlessly, and provide significant return on investment in a very short time-scale.

With a wealth of experience in the broadcasting industry, Suitcase TV believes in continually improving and discovering new solutions that deliver peace of mind to a vast range of clients around the world. www.suitcasetv.com.

About Bluebell Opticom Limited

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality fibre optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and satellite industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live world-class sporting events and other situations requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust outside broadcast links to complex fixed installations over fibre backbones.

With products in use the world over, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top OB providers and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.

