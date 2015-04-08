Digital Vision to Bring Latest Image Science, Restoration, Archive Scanning, Automation and Colour Grading Technology to NAB 2015

LONDON, UK - At NAB 2015 Digital Vision will once again take up residence in the Chairman's Room at the Renaissance Las Vegas, adjacent to the LVCC, to present the latest versions of its acclaimed range of colour grading, restoration and image enhancement systems.



Kelvin Bolah, CEO, Digital Vision, said, "Following the changes in our company structure, we have been working tirelessly to bring more features and functionality to our products in line with the invaluable feedback we receive from our customers. We're excited to bring our full product range to NAB 2015."



The latest version of the Nucoda colour grading suite includes support for Dolby Vision(tm), extended HDR grading tools as well as PQ (SMPTE2084) support and expanded GPU processing. It also offers XML support for Adobe Premiere and FCP.



Demonstrations of Phoenix restoration software will include DVO Flicker which reduces local and global flicker for film restoration or use on high speed camera material and DVO Regrain RGB. It also features a new batch rendering functionality.



Digital Vision has added new tools to its Thor accelerated image processor. In addition to Thor Sharpen, Thor Zoom has been added and is designed for super fast, high quality upscaling from HD to UHD and 4K resolutions.



Fast becoming the world's most popular archive scanner, Digital Vision has sold seven Golden Eye 4 film scanners in only three months, demonstrating that companies are prepared to pay a premium for quality scanners in the archive market. Golden Eye 4's unique Universal Optics allow users to scan from 8mm to 70mm without changing optics, and it also features a custom enhanced diffused lighting system.



The redesigned Loki system gives users access to the most refined and feature rich image processing technology. Options include world-class frame rate conversion, up-scaling and advanced image processing for file based workflows. It provides an environment that is automated, scalable, flexible and will seamlessly fit into existing workflows for broadcast, film restoration and post production. Loki can take advantage of Thor for high speed up- scaling, noise & grain removal, and sharpening.



Digital Vision has also recently become an Apple ProRes licensee, giving users of Nucoda, Phoenix and Loki the ability to export Apple ProRes.







- ENDS -



About Digital Vision

Digital Vision is the supplier of the world's best colour grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries. Founded in 1988 in Stockholm, Sweden, Digital Vision has offices in London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, and Sweden. Digital Vision's Emmy award winning technology and products include Nucoda and Phoenix colour grading, finishing, mastering and restoration solutions that are used to create much of the worlds' high profile television, film and commercials media broadcast and distributed today. In addition to the Nucoda and Phoenix ranges, Golden Eye film scanners, Thor, and the Bifrost Archive Bridge solution provide innovative tools to create the industry recognised highest quality in scanning, film digitisation, preservation and archiving and 4K real time image processing. For more information, visit www.digitalvision.tv



All trademarks used herein, whether recognized or not, are the properties of their respective companies.







# # #



Digital Vision Marketing Contact:



Patrick Morgan | patrick.morgan@digitalvision.se | Tel: +44 (0) 20 7734 8282 | Mobile +44 (0) 7917674711



Digital Vision PR Contacts:



EMEA/APAC

Dawn Bochenski, Bubble & Squeak | dawn@bubblesqueak.co.uk | Tel: +44 (0)7887 627764



USA

Chris Purse, Ignite | chris@ignite.bz | Tel: +1 818 980 3473