Quantum StorNext Solution Provides 4K Workflow Platform for Chinese National Animation Industry Park

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 17, 2015 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that China's National Animation Industry Park (NAIP) in Tianjin, the country's largest animation center, is using Quantum StorNext(R) shared storage as the foundation for its 4K postproduction workflows. The animation park turned to Quantum when its legacy system was unable to handle the performance and capacity requirements of its new 4K projects, and the StorNext solution has enabled NAIP to increase the efficiency of its workflows by 60 to 80 percent.

"After researching different solutions for meeting 4K demands, we chose the StorNext platform because it not only provides high-performance collaboration but also is highly scalable and cost-effective," said Liu Yuqi, deputy director of the technical center at NAIP. "With StorNext, we are now able to work with Hollywood filmmakers on 4K remastering, which we could not do previously."

NAIP's StorNext storage solution -- which encompasses a metadata appliance, a gateway appliance and disk storage -- allows all of the facility's creative professionals to work on content simultaneously in a high-performance, high-capacity environment. They can now handle 4K content with 48MB of data volume per frame and replay an entire film at a rate of 24 frames per second, native, when performing quality control.

"By giving us much greater flexibility in accessing and working with large media files, StorNext has enabled us to enhance our editing and remastering capabilities significantly," said Dou Kai, production director at NAIP. "As a result, our workflows are much more efficient, and we can better serve our clients."

"The move to 4K offers exciting new opportunities for content creators to tell more visually impactful stories," said Alex Grossman, vice president, media and entertainment at Quantum. "However, it also presents new challenges for managing this content, challenges that many of today's storage solutions simply can't meet. Quantum has been at the forefront of helping customers such as NAIP make this transition, providing specialized StorNext solutions designed to meet 4K workload demands."

