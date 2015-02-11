Lenny Kravitz Performs Using Audio-Technica Wireless at Super Bowl XLIX







STOW, OH, February 2, 2015 — At the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show on February 1, 2015, at University of Phoenix Stadium, GRAMMY® winner Lenny Kravitz performed using Audio-Technica Artist Elite® 5000 Series Wireless with AEW-T6100a Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphone/Transmitter. More information at www.lennykravitz.com and www.audio-technica.com. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images. (This photo is the property of Christian Petersen/Getty Images and may be used by the press only for the purpose of one-time reproduction. Unauthorized use, alteration or reproduction of this photograph is strictly prohibited.)