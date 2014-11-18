GatesAir Recognizes Digital Broadcast Patent Innovations

CINCINNATI, November 18, 2014 — GatesAir’s legacy of innovation in over-the-air TV and radio broadcasting includes two Emmy awards and more than 238 US and Global patents. Last week, company executives recognized the innovators of GatesAir’s latest patents at a ceremony at the Oasis Conference Centerin Cincinnati.

Following a keynote address from GatesAir CEO Phil Argyris, Chief Product Officer Rich Redmond led a presentation in recognition of the company’s recent patent awards. GatesAir engineers Wayne Duello, Dmitri Borodulin and George Cabrera were among those honored at the event.

Obtaining a patent is a long and tenacious process that requires a long-term commitment, with countless hours of hard work and dedication from the innovators. Mr. Duello received a patent for innovations in digital signal processing of digital modulations that reduce interference and strengthen robustness for over-the-air digital TV signals. Mr. Borodulin and Mr. Cabrera received patents for advancements in broadband, high-efficiency amplification for digital radio and television signals. These linchpin technologies will ensure continued quality improvements for viewers that receive free broadcasts powered by GatesAir digital transmission systems across radio, TV and mobile devices.

“These patents represent the very high level of innovation happening throughout GatesAir today as we advance the possibilities of over-the-air broadcasting,” said Redmond. “Our engineers and scientists continue to break new ground and innovate to enable our global customers to wirelessly deliver content at the lowest total cost of ownership, solidifying GatesAir’s leadership position in the broadcast industry. We’re honored to recognize these impressive achievements.”

About GatesAir

GatesAir, Inc. provides complete solutions for over-the-air radio and television broadcasting, leveraging wireless spectrum to maximize performance for multichannel, mission-critical services. Powering over-the-air networks worldwide with unparalleled reliability for nearly 100 years, GatesAir’s turnkey solutions enable broadcasters to create, transport and transmit radio and TV content. With customers in more than 185 countries, the company leads the industry in innovation and design breakthroughs, improving efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership. Visit www.gatesair.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter at @GatesAir.

