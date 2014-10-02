Primestream Broadcast India 2014 Product Preview

Visit Primestream at Broadcast India 2014 at Stand B212

FORK Production Suite v4.6

At Broadcast India 2014, Primestream(R) will show FORK(TM) Production Suite v4.6, the latest version of its acclaimed software platform for managing the automation of the most complex broadcast workflows. With new modules, functionality, and integrations with the leading broadcast hardware and software vendors, FORK v4.6 is the most extendable, configurable, and powerful version of FORK ever released and includes major revisions to the underlying structures of FORK 4.5 that debuted at the 2014 NAB Show. These upgrades increase overall system responsiveness and provide for the handling of a vastly increased quantity of media assets.

These many improvements position FORK for the support of H.264, H.265, and MXF as well as 64-bit and 4K workflows. Behind this thinking is the intent that customers feel secure that the investments they make today pay big dividends in the future as they move toward the adoption of new formats and standards. FORK v4.6 also includes deep two-way integrations with nonlinear editors like Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro, Avid(R) Media Composer(R), and Apple(R) Final Cut Pro X(R). The integrations support edit-while-capture workflows with XDCAM(R), ProRes(R), and AVC-Intra(R) -- empowering sports, news, entertainment, and corporate video operations to use industry-leading NLEs -- while gaining the benefits of the FORK media asset management and automation platform for I/O, logging, tagging, proxy editing, workflow management, and archiving.

Photo Caption: FORK(TM) Production Suite v4.6

FORK Xchange Suite v3.0

Primestream(R) will also demonstrate FORK(TM) Xchange(TM) Suite v3.0, a major upgrade to the application that gives broadcasters instant Web access to content on their FORK Production servers from any Windows(R), Mac(R), or tablet device. Xchange v3.0 features a completely redesigned iPad(R) interface optimized for Apple(R) iOS 7. Also new in Xchange, users can now manage non-video files such as audio, image, document, and project files. Direct integration with multiple transcode engines for proxy rendering is also available in Xchange v3.0.

Other new features and capabilities include:

* Xchange Uploader: Allows users to submit raw or finished packages directly into the FORK production environment via a Web-based interface.

* Xchange Downloader: Allows users to download source content in order to edit final packages locally, with the ability to choose among multiple qualities to download.

* Xchange Partial File Download: Allows users to download sections of media, leading to faster download workflows and eliminating the need to download entire media.

* Quick, Cuts-Only Editing: Allows users to create a rough cut with footage in Xchange and send the timeline to the FORK Production environment for distribution.

Photo Caption: FORK(TM) Xchange(TM) v3.0

FORK Logger With STATS

FORK(TM) Logger, the metadata tagging module in the acclaimed FORK Production Suite, now integrates with in-depth data feeds from STATS, the global leader in sports information, technology, and content. With this service, FORK Logger users can start their sessions with prepopulated placeholders that contain rich event data pulled from the STATS feed, such as team name, location information, rosters, conference name, and win/loss records. Working from these populated placeholders enables users to avoid manually entering data, which increases the accuracy of the descriptive information.

Photo Caption: FORK(TM) Logger for Sports

FORK Archive Bridge v1.0

Archive Bridge(TM) v1.0 is a new module for the FORK(TM) Production Suite that provides tight integration between industry-leading archival solutions and the FORK media asset management and production automation platform. Archive Bridge enables disaster recovery workflows and interconnects multiple production environments with a central archive point -- adding essential visibility into the archival workflow and allowing facilities to make the most of their archiving dollars.

Photo Caption: FORK(TM) Archive Bridge(TM) v1.0

Company Quote:

"The Indian broadcast market is at an exciting inflection point as it moves from tape-based, manually intensive operations into the future of all digital file-based workflows with sophisticated automation layers that optimize processes from ingest to archive. The number of stations in India has grown at a rapid pace over the last 10 years and now stands at well over a thousand, which makes for a staggering amount of media assets that need to be managed. The market is ripe for MAM automation, and visitors at Broadcast India will see how Primestream's FORK and Xchange Suite bring everything under control for efficient, end-to-end management of complex content creation and delivery workflows."

-- Warren Arenstein, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Primestream

Company Overview:

Primestream(R), a leader in advanced automation and asset management software, offers a seamless end-to-end platform for the digital acquisition of live and file-based content, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, Web publishing, smartphone video contribution, and archiving. Primestreams proven solutions are implemented by some of the worlds leading broadcasters, uplink service providers, online digital media operations, corporations, and production/postproduction facilities, and are ideally suited for multisite operations. More information is available at primestream.com.