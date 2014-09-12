BHV Broadcast Brings Easy Power Solutions for Numerous Applications to IBC 2014

Amsterdam IBC 2014 • BHV Broadcast, manufacturer of compact, cost-effective equipment for live and post-production has added a new model to its amazing Power Solution Series.

EASY-DC joins the multiple award-winning Video Ghost and GhostRack at IBC on Stand 11.A12. The series brings an intelligently designed, robust and cost-saving solution to any situation where local powering is difficult or impossible. The Power Solution Series targets any temporary or permanent application that traditionally relies on batteries for power, including Broadcast, ProAV, System Integration, Commercial/Industrial, Security, Medical, Education, House of Worship and Aerospace.

NEWEasy-DC rounds out the BHV Power Solution Series by providing low-cost, long distance power for monitors, cameras and LED lights in situations when AC is difficult or dangerous to access. Operating at distances up to 300m (1000ft) over twisted pair wiring, Easy-DC’s rugged housing and flexible design make it ideal for temporary use in the field, or as a permanent part of the technical infrastructure of a studio, building or campus as a distributed solution delivering power in a “wheel and hub” configuration.

“EASY-DC revolutionises the way we have traditionally thought of power solutions,” explains Julian Hiorns, BHV Broadcast’s managing director and principal designer of the Power Solution Series. “It provides an elegant, safe and extremely cost-effective solution to every single application that requires a power source. Think about it…NO MORE WORRIES ABOUT AC…..NO MORE CARRYING OR REPLACING BATTERIES….JUST PLUG AND PLAY!”

HighlightVideo Ghost, the video equivalent of phantom power for audio is also appearing at IBC. Video Ghost runs serial digital (SD or HD) video AND DC power in one standard coaxial cable removing the need for batteries or local AC power sources.Winner of numerous industry awards for innovation and engineering excellence, Video Ghost can supply 65W of power at distances of 150m (500ft) and works equally well with cameras, monitors and other devices. The ‘fit-and-forget’ system provides an innovative and unique way to get power to a monitor on a stage floor or in an arena roof, and eliminates the need for local mains power for monitors. Ghost also provides optional HDMI monitoring of SD/HD video feeds.

Highlight Now available in a rack-mounted version, big brother GhostRack offers four channels of power over coax in a 1RU x 19" rack case with dual power supply options and front panel monitoring. GhostRack is ideal for OB vehicles to run power and video over standard coaxial cable for multi-camera and/or monitor channels.

“Video Ghost is ideal for short-term or permanent applications including broadcast, entertainment venues, retail establishments and houses of worship,” explained Julian Hiorns, BHV Broadcast’s managing director. “Operational benefits include portability and rapid deployment (important features for mobile productions and difficult locations where monitoring is required) and the flexibility to send or receive video signals and DC power wherever and whenever the need arises.”

About BHV Broadcast

BHV Broadcast is the manufacturer of award-winning compact and cost-effective equipment for production and post-production including a full range of rack-mount and portable digital switchers to accommodate any application where space is at a premium. The company also manufactures rate and format converters and video power systems. For further information: www.bhvbroadcast.com

