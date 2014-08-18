Plura Acquires Alpermann+Velte

PHOENIX, August 18, 2014 — Plura, a global manufacturer of high-performance digital broadcast and video production solutions, announces the acquisition of Alpermann+Velte, a leading manufacturer of timecode products, production timers and studio clock systems for digital broadcast and production environments. Effective immediately, Plura will sell Alpermann+Velte products worldwide alongside its existing portfolio of studio and portable video monitors, test and measurement equipment and software, and character/template-driven graphics generators, significantly extending Plura’s reach across the broadcast and production infrastructure.

Strategically, Plura’s acquisition of Alpermann+Velte, which follows the formation of Plura Europe GmbH earlier this month, increases its global visibility while enhancing its overall digital broadcast and video production solutions. Plura will also retain the Alpermann+Velte brand, which is recognized worldwide and especially well known in Europe.

Reimund Baeuerle, the longtime director of sales at Alpermann+Velte, has been appointed as one of Plura Europe GmbH’s two managing directors alongside Ray Kalo, who continues to serve as President and CEO of Plura Broadcast Inc.

Alpermann+Velte formed in 1972 as an electronics and industrial solutions specialist, and quickly gained traction in the broadcast and production industry with its timecode products, which include reference-based generators and inserters. In recent years, Alpermann+Velte has shifted its focus to IP-based solutions, evolving with the migration toward network-based signal processing, distribution and control within broadcast and production facilities. Alpermann+Velte’s hybrid conversion solutions also allow facilities to seamlessly bridge legacy and IP environments, rather than forcing customers into all-at-once digital workflow transitions.

Additionally, Alpermann+Velte has developed a new range of products to address broadcast data needs in the workflow, from metadata coding and insertion to overall organization of digital video data streams — an emerging range of solutions that Plura will continue to develop.

“Plura has maintained a strong business relationship with Alpermann+Velte for many years, resulting in global deployments where both companies’ products and solutions interoperate across broadcast and production operations,” said Ray Kalo, Managing Director, Plura Europe GmbH. “The strengths of our cross-workflow synergies and interoperability makes Alpermann+Velte a natural fit within our portfolio. Ultimately, Plura can deliver more complete digital broadcast and production solutions for the benefit of our customers worldwide.”

“Alpermann+Velte has long sought a sensible means to expand its footprint beyond Europe, where the company retains a strong leadership position in the specialized product areas it serves,” said Baeuerle. “We are convinced that Plura’s leadership position in other regions worldwide, coupled with the long-term, trusted relationship that exists between the two companies, presents an ideal opportunity to grow our customer base and drive new product innovations under the Alpermann+Velte brand.”

Plura and Alpermann+Velte will retain dedicated stands at IBC2014 (8.B73 and 10.B48, respectively), with Plura incorporating Alpermann+Velte solutions into demonstrations on its own stand at future shows.

ABOUT Plura

