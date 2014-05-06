Digigram BroadcastAsia2014 Show Preview

Visit Digigram at BroadcastAsia 2014, June 17-20, Singapore, Stand 5E6-07

At BroadcastAsia2014, the Digigram team will feature a complete range of products designed to address the requirements of all applications and budgets. In showcasing solutions that simplify the capture and delivery of high-quality audio-over-IP networks, the company will highlight a new RAVENNA/AES67-enabled sound card ideal for low-latency synchronous audio-over-IP distribution over LAN; the low-cost, ultralow-latency IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE audio-over-IP contribution codecs; the IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE stereo audio-over-IP distribution codecs; the high-density IQOYA *SERV/LINK multiple-stereo or multichannel audio-over-IP codec for professional IP audio distribution; and the latest release in the company's AQILIM family of video encoders for professional video broadcasting and distribution over IP networks.

Audio Distribution Range

IQOYA *SERV/LINK Multiple-Stereo or Multichannel Audio-Over-IP Codec for Professional IP Audio Distribution

Digigram's IQOYA *SERV/LINK incorporates multiple distribution codec instances and the company's advanced FluidIP(TM) technology on a single processing hardware platform to simplify the transport of multiple audio programs (mono, stereo, multichannel) over IP networks in a high-density format. Designed for radio broadcasting and for intercom and commentary for both radio and TV, the IQOYA *SERV/LINK codec allows users to configure multiple-stereo or multichannel solutions for links between studios and between the studio and transmitters, DVB operators, or content delivery networks. In its compact 1-RU version, the solution can handle up to eight stereo analog channels, 16 stereo AES/EBU channels, 32 stereo MADI channels, or multichannel LAN IP audio interfaces (Livewire and RAVENNA), and up to 64 codecs with multiple GPIOs and RS232 ports for auxiliary data tunneling. The scalability of the system allows users to mix and expand the supported audio I/Os, and a larger 4-RU version provides even higher channel density. The solution supports analog, AES, MADI, Livewire, or RAVENNA audio connectivity, and multiple audio codecs (PCM, MPEG L2 and L3, AAC, apt-X) and is one of the industry's few audio-over-IP codecs that can simultaneously stream raw RTP, HTTP, and MPEG-TS/IP streams.

Photo Caption: IQOYA *SERV/LINK Audio-Over-IP Codec

IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE Audio-Over-IP Codecs

The IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE codecs are full-duplex encoding and decoding solutions that provide uncompromising performance for IP-based studio-to-studio and studio-to-transmitter links, as well as audio program delivery to DVB operators. Developed in collaboration with major European telcos, the IQOYA *LINK/LE codec is a cost-effective version of Digigram's full-featured IQOYA *LINK codec that gives broadcasters the benefit of 24/7 reliability, audio format flexibility, ease of use, and affordability. Based on FluidIP(TM) technology, the smart IP audio streaming engine developed by Digigram, both IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE boast high field-proven mean time between failures (MTBF), very low back-to-back latency, and a host of state-of-the-art features that guarantee audio quality and continuity. With audio synchronization based on Network Time Protocol (NTP), these Digigram solutions enable operators to provide a seamless listening experience for users on the go -- even as they move among the contiguous transmitters used in a multifrequency network. An intuitive Web-based user interface simplifies configuration, control, and monitoring and gives users access to real-time metrics on the network.

Photo Caption: IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE Audio-Over-IP Codecs

Video Distribution Range

AQILIM *FIT/LE Video Encoder

The AQILIM *FIT/LE professional video encoder is an intuitive and cost-effective solution for high-quality live event broadcasting over an IPTV network or multiscreen video distribution over the Internet. With flexible input options and compatibility with leading content delivery networks (CDNs), the encoder is ideal for popular live video streaming applications, including filmed radio; live distribution of corporate, sporting, or news events; the creation of WebTV; the live distribution of electronic sports events; and live education via e-learning. The AQILIM *FIT/LE encoder connects directly to the camera or video mixer, capturing live video and streaming encoded video either to an IP network or to the CDN responsible for Internet distribution of live video. A straightforward Web-based interface eliminates the need for specialized user training or dedicated operators. The robust 1-RU encoder is available with analog, SDI, and/or HDMI video inputs.

Photo Caption: AQILIM *FIT/LE Video Encoder

Audio Contribution Range

IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE Audio-Over-IP Codec for Professional IP Audio Contribution

Digigram will highlight IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE codecs, which allow users to build reliable low-latency IP audio contribution links while keeping costs under control. These codecs belong to Digigram's Mobile Studio and Ultra Mobility solutions, which bring professional quality to full-duplex connections between a remote site and a studio.

IQOYA *CALL protects the investment of broadcast institutions within large fleets of heterogeneous ACIP EBU Tech 3326-compatible equipment managed by SIP infrastructure. Its front panel enables simple and straightforward usage in all outside broadcast situations.

IQOYA *CALL/LE is a cost-effective and versatile addition to the IQOYA range of IP codecs. It easily provides full-duplex IP audio sessions over the Internet and wireless connections thanks to its smart signaling and hassle-free symmetric RTP connection mode.

As with all IQOYA family members, IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE codecs share the benefits of Digigram's FluidIP(TM) IP audio streaming engine, including smart jitter, packet loss and drift management; quality of service optimization; end-to-end dual-stream redundancy; and stable ultralow latency.

Photo Caption: IQOYA *CALL/LE Audio-Over-IP Codec

Audio Production Range

LX-IP RAVENNA PCIe Sound Card

The LX-IP RAVENNA PCIe sound card, the first RAVENNA-enabled product developed by Digigram, features ultralow latency -- down to one audio sample per IP packet -- and up to 256 RAVENNA I/O channels from multiple RAVENNA streams. Ideal for high-density audio production or automation applications in radio and TV broadcast studios, this solution makes it easy for users to record and play as many as 128 audio-over-IP RAVENNA channels simultaneously in/out of a desktop computer. Boasting ultralow, round-trip latency down to 3 milliseconds, interoperability with all AES67 requirements, an embedded 128 x 128 switching matrix, Grandmaster PTP clock abilities, and high redundancy assured by two Gigabit Ethernet connections, this reliable hardware solution enables broadcasters to maintain high performance regardless of the computational load presented by other applications running on the host system.

Photo Caption: LX-IP RAVENNA PCIe Sound Card

Digigram Quote:

"As a leading supplier of audio-over-IP solutions for all applications and all budgets, Digigram will be bringing its full range of innovative IP audio codecs, audio applications, and professional sound cards to BroadcastAsia2014. We also look forward to showcasing our recently launched professional video encoder, which is a game-changer for live streaming applications."

-- Philippe Delacroix, President and CEO at Digigram

Company Overview:

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production, and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.