Barnfind Demonstrates Support of Chinese Market With Strong Presence at CCBN

Sandefjord, Norway — Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a revolutionary multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform, demonstrated its support of the Chinese market by exhibiting at CCBN in Beijing. CCBN, which took place from March 20 -22in the prestigious China International Exhibition Center (CIEC), is the largest broadcasting technology and equipment expo in the Asia-Pacific region with more than 1,000 exhibitors and 100,000 professional visitors from over 30 countries.

Arild Skjeggerud, Barnfind CTO represented the company at the show along with sales manager Elaine Sun in a booth operated by Barnfind’s Chinese Partner, Skydigita. Skjeggerud reported that very high traffic along with an extremely positive response to the Barnfind platform aided the overall success of the show.

“This was definitely a breakthrough for Barnfind in the very busy Chinese market,” stated Skjeggerud. “Barnfind is becoming very well known with end-users, the regional Telco industries and adjacent markets, in particular Digital Signage and CCTV. The potential is tremendous and we will be devoting a great deal of time training our sub-partners across the country.”

