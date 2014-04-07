NVerzion's NDelay Optimizes Broadcast Programming

SALT LAKE CITY -- April 7, 2014 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today launched NDelay(TM), a new tool designed to optimize on-air programming delays. Utilizing the single-channel SD or HD time-delay system, broadcasters can automatically create programming delays, ranging from a few seconds to one week, all while simultaneously recording content. NVerzion will demonstrate NDelay at the 2014 NAB Show, April 7-10, in Las Vegas at booth N2533.

"A crucial part of maintaining viewer satisfaction is being able to seamlessly adjust broadcast programming in order to account for time delays, including censorship," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "Our new NDelay tool provides broadcasters with a flexible, cost-effective, and reliable solution for addressing variable programming delays. As part of an end-to-end file-based workflow, NDelay maximizes operational efficiencies and cost savings for broadcasters while ensuring a superior quality of experience for viewers."

The NDelay system supports fixed time delay and manual delayed playout of SD or HD content for increased flexibility. Through a user-friendly graphical user interface, operators can set the delay time with single-frame precision, ensuring a seamless on-air broadcast. Broadcasters can choose from uncompressed or MPEG encoded content. Uncompressed content is stored via RAM and can be delayed for as little as a single frame up to four minutes. NDelay can also delay over 15 minutes -- up to and over 24 hours -- with the use of SSD drives instead of RAM. MPEG encoded content also can be delayed anywhere from 15 seconds up to one week.

The hardware and software-based system features a robust 2-RU rack-mount PC and supports both NTSC and PAL television standards. Ideal for the broadcast, education, government, and corporate markets, NDelay can easily be integrated into an existing file-based workflow to increase an operator's efficiencies, while reducing capital and operational expenses.

