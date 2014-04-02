Digital Alert Systems Expands Its Low-Cost EAS/CAP Systems With Two New Models for Low Power Stations

Designed for Low-Power Stations, New DASLC+ and DASLC+R Serve as Powerful All-in-One Solutions With Rich Functionality and Expanded Input Capacity

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- April 1, 2014 -- Digital Alert Systems, a division of Monroe Electronics and provider of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS), today announced two new products that double the input capacity of the company's DASDEC(TM)-II LC low-cost CAP/EAS systems giving low power stations more targeted solutions. The new DASLC+ and DASLC+R accept more monitoring source inputs while providing core EAS/CAP decoding functionality, audio switching, and radios in an all-in-one package. A new expansion slot on each model gives users room for future upgrades.

"Digital Alert Systems is always striving to develop and deliver specific DASDEC models that provide customers with the best possible value for their money while meeting all their requirements," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development at Digital Alert Systems. "The DASLC+ models complete our comprehensive product line, supplying the higher input capacity that many low-power stations require, without additional features -- and costs -- they don't need. Starting from the DASLC at only $1,995 for an integrated EAS/CAP decoder, and now with the LC 'Plus' models, we are well-positioned to meet the requirements of each and every customer, from the newest low-power stations to the largest broadcast facilities."

Like their two-input predecessors, both the DASLC+ and DASLC+R offer broadcasters critical functionality in a low-cost design, while the DASLC+R features three integrated high-performance AM/FM/NOAA radio receivers. Both models meet all FCC Part 11 rules and conform to FEMA CAP v1.2 and IPAWS 1.0 standards, giving most low-power stations everything they should need for FCC EAS compliance.

The DASLC+ and DASLC+R are easy to set up and easy to use. Because all required reports can be emailed to specific station personnel, who only need to check if the unit emails a problem or doesn't send a weekly or monthly report, it's almost a set-and-forget EAS/CAP solution. While a new expansion slot assures scalability, an optional software license key allows each unit to be upgraded for full encoder/decoder operation. Users also can choose to enable the video output in order to view a full-screen video display of the EAS/CAP message.

Further information about Digital Alert Systems and the company's products is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications and merged with Monroe Electronics in October 2009. Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

