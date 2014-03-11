Maine Public Broadcasting Network Delivers Emergency Alert Information With Triveni Digital's DTV Content Distribution System

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 10, 2014 -- Triveni Digital today announced that the Maine Public Broadcasting Network (MPBN) is in the process of deploying a statewide public safety broadcasting service based on its SkyScraper(R) DTV content distribution system. In partnership with the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the Maine Association of Broadcasters (MAB), MPBN will use SkyScraper to deliver real-time emergency alert system (EAS) messages, including audio, video, and data, originating from MEMA headquarters to every broadcast operation center in Maine, providing TV and radio stations with immediate information to relay to their viewers and listeners.

"In an emergency, people tend to immediately turn to their local TV and radio stations for information," said Gil Maxwell, VP/CTO at Maine Public Broadcasting Network. "Despite all of the enhancements to EAS over the years, communication between public safety officials and broadcasters is generally lagging. Proposed solutions have been too expensive and technically or operationally complicated. Triveni Digital's SkyScraper has made communication and delivery of targeted information to affected areas affordable and simple."

Triveni Digital's SkyScraper provides broadcasters with a highly scalable end-to-end environment that supports point-to-multipoint digital media content distribution, with targeted point-to-point delivery. The system consists of three modular components -- DataFab, DataHub, and DataReceiver -- which allow publishers to organize content and target content to receivers; allocate bandwidth and insert content into broadcast streams; and extract content from broadcast streams and make it available to end users.

SkyScraper's DataFab and DataHub insert EAS messages into the over-the-air broadcast stream from MPBN's operations center in Bangor and distribute them to DataReceivers installed at participating broadcast centers throughout the state. From there, the information is forwarded to every station and its respective viewers and listeners. With DataFab, the MPBN can target messages to individual receivers, groups of receivers, or the entire network.

"By creating a 24/7 communications channel between the MEMA and all broadcasters in Maine, the MPBN's new emergency broadcasting service is the perfect example of how public safety can be achieved easily and cost-effectively," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Taking advantage of its existing digital OTA television service, MPBN made a minimal investment in our SkyScraper end-to-end distribution system to enable quick and accurate communication of critical emergency information during natural disasters and other emergency situations."

