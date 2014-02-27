Harmonic to Feature Innovative, Flexible Broadcast and Multiscreen Solutions at 2014 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Feb. 27, 2014 -- At booth SU1210 at the 2014 NAB Show, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will demonstrate a series of solutions that optimize the production and delivery of high-value video services in the broadcast, pay-TV, and new media environments. Building on its position as the No. 1 provider of pay-TV encoders, broadcast playout servers, IPTV headends, and multiscreen transcoding solutions, Harmonic will unveil innovative new solutions and feature sets that enable further efficiencies in the preparation and delivery of high-quality video content to any viewing device.

"During the 2014 NAB Show, the products and solutions demonstrated at our booth will highlight the operational efficiencies, cost savings, and amazing video quality that operators can achieve by leveraging an integrated solution from Harmonic," said Peter Alexander, chief marketing officer at Harmonic. "In addition to the acclaimed products that have made Harmonic a leading solutions provider to video service providers, we will feature an innovative new solution with the power to change the nature of video delivery as we know it."

Highlights at the Harmonic booth will include:

Encoding and Stream Processing

Harmonic will unveil and demonstrate a groundbreaking software technology that has the potential to redefine the broadcast video delivery ecosystem. The company also will feature a unique, live 4K Ultra HD 2160p60 demonstration.

The market-leading ATSC 3.0-ready Electra(TM) universal multifunction, multiformat encoding platform, which features the industry's highest density audio encoding capabilities, will be on display, as will a powerful primary distribution solution built on the Harmonic DMS(TM) video distribution management system and a new ProView(TM) IRD (integrated receiver-decoder).

Harmonic also will show its advanced multiscreen ad insertion solution, which leverages the ProMedia(R) family and ProStream(R) with ACE(R) broadcast and multiscreen transcoder and integrates with advertising ecosystem partners to enable the monetization of multiscreen services. By facilitating commercial insertion, along with program substitution and blackout on the client side, the Harmonic solution gives operators a straightforward and cost-effective way to generate a return on their multiscreen investment.

Storage and Playout

Harmonic will feature enhancements to the market-leading Spectrum(TM) media server product line, including the Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) integrated channel playout system, which augment ingest, storage, and playout broadcast workflows. ChannelPort's impressive performance includes high-density playout of four SD/HD channels per RU, dual DVE capabilities, and compatibility with the industry's leading automation systems. In a demonstration of its high-performance storage solutions, Harmonic also will showcase collaborative editing and 4K editing on the Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system.

In addition to the demonstrations and Ultra HD theater presentations at the Harmonic booth, Thierry Fautier, vice president of solutions marketing at Harmonic, will present his paper, "Ultra HD in 2014: A Real World Analysis," at the NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference on April 9 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in room S228 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Electra(TM), ProView(TM), ProMedia(R), ProStream(R) with ACE(R), Spectrum(TM), ChannelPort(TM) and Harmonic MediaGrid products. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the products do not meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as operational efficiencies, cost savings, and amazing video quality.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2012, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.