Joseph Fiber Solutions at BVE 2014

The Camera Caddie-FP Series

Designed to reduce setup and teardown time while providing all the signal transport necessary to streamline live video acquisition workflows, the Caddie Series by Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS) maximizes the amount of time camera operators can spend on production and content. The series contains 13 different stageboxes -- each contained in a portable, flypack-friendly package -- that have been optimally configured to meet the demands of different types of events. The innovative, JFS-exclusive OPTC port on all camera Caddies allows operators to daisy-chain additional Caddie systems in the series on a single camera cable. All feeds and returns ride on the original camera cable and can be deployed to distances of up to 6 miles (10 kilometers) with local power, or up to 1,600 feet (500 meters) when powered remotely from the base station. The rugged, reliable Caddie units are easy to set up and troubleshoot, thanks to their modular structure and Bluebell Opticom transport modules.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/JFS/JFS-CaddieSeries.jpg

Photo Caption: JFS Caddie-FP Series

Also on Display From Bluebell Opticom Limited:

- The PW140 is a universal 10G/3G SDI signal transport over fiber in a compact 1-RU frame. The initial base configuration supports up to six bidirectional HD-SDI signals over two fibers, or when using CWDM, up to 96 HD-SDI signals per fiber.

- Net Caddie is a new compact camera interface that uses revolutionary "Stagebox by BBC Research and Development" technology. Net Caddie allows HD-SDI to be injected directly into a standard network environment, bringing IP to the camera. Net Caddie transforms the entire camera's bidirectional linear control, audio, and video signals into packet-based IP protocols, all on a single Cat6 cable, to simplify workflows and rigging.

- The new BlueLite and Caddie-LB 3G are specifically designed for outside broadcast and deployable applications.

Joseph Electronics Quote:

"BVE is critical to our strategic marketing goals and provides us with a great opportunity to meet with our partners and customers to discuss their immediate and future needs for fiber transport. This year's attendees will see powerful, flexible designs that make live broadcast productions easier while taking today's economic challenges into account."

-- Yohay Hahamy, President, Joseph Electronics

-- Paul McCann, President, Bluebell Opticom

Company Overview:

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for a wide range of premier broadcast and pro A/V brands, including Wohler, Belden, Neutrik, Kings, Lawo, and DirectOut. Its full-service fiber division, JFS, designs and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, Live-Link, and 4K Replay -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JFS can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 60 years and has representatives in California, Texas, New York, London, and Zurich. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

Follow Joseph Electronics:

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/pages/Joseph-Electronics/126594410772799?sk=wall

Linkedin:http://www.linkedin.com/company/2441377?trk=tyah

Twitter:https://twitter.com/JosephElec