Haivision’s Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) Tames Public Internet Connections to Allow Consistent, High Quality Video Streaming

Makito X Series of encoders and decoders now powered by SRT technology

MONTREAL, CANADA — February 19, 2014 — Haivision’s Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) technology is now available at no additional charge on all Makito X Series encoders and decoders, providing high quality, low cost video transport over the Internet.

Designed to deliver the best video quality at all times, SRT optimizes video streaming performance across unpredictable Internet networks, where packet loss, jitter and bandwidth fluctuations can severely affect the viewing experience. By combining end-to-end security, resiliency and dynamic endpoint adjustment, SRT tames common Internet streaming challenges by detecting network conditions in real time and realigning the stream to deliver the highest quality video to viewers. Now unique to the Makito X Series, the benefits of SRT technology will be applied to Haivision’s broader ecosystem of solutions.

One of the largest banks in Denmark, Jyske Bank, is using Haivision’s Makito X encoders with SRT to broadcast its financial news channel – Jyske Bank TV – to online audiences and displays in 120 branches across the country. Steen Mertz, head of communications technology at Jyske Bank commented:

“Haivision's Makito X with SRT technology delivers a reliable, very high quality 24/7 live stream over the Internet from our news studio at NASDAQ MarketSite in New York’s Times Square to Jyske Bank's corporate production center in Denmark. The end result is a very cost effective solution with remarkable quality at low bitrates.”

Using Haivision’s SRT, customers can gain significant operational flexibility and cost savings by eliminating the need to rely on satellite or dedicated network infrastructure. With SRT, organizations can now:

–– Stream events from any venue regardless of unreliable Internet connections

–– Monitor remote facility feeds without dedicated network provisioning, avoiding long lead times and costly annual contracts

–– Increase content programming while eliminating the need for satellite links that include high hourly charges

–– Introduce live video to digital signage networks without investing in additional infrastructure costs

“Makito X with SRT delivers the cleanest HD video over the dirtiest networks,” said Peter Maag, chief marketing officer at Haivision. “We debuted SRT at IBC 2013 where it allowed us to continuously stream from a hotel to the show floor over highly congested networks without special network accommodations. Now, we’re harnessing SRT within our Makito X Series to help customers successfully stream video in any Internet environment.”

