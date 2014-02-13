High Resolution Systems’ UDC Raptor Offers the Ultimate in Control at Thurman’s 34 Rush Sports Bar at Batavia Downs Casino

Rochester, New York-based AAVS is on a roll with High Resolution Systems' UDC Pro ECS-Raptor, a UDC Pro Embedded Control Server, the ultimate in customer control for the nine-cube videowall at Thurman's 34 Rush Sports Bar at the Batavia Downs Casino in Batavia, New York. Name for Thurman Thomas, the Hall of Fame running back for the Buffalo Bills who wore No. 34, the Sports Bar is part of the facility's $28 million expansion. It boasts 30 TVs, a projector and videowall plus small stage. Two more videowalls occupy the casino area.

AAVS designs and integrates audio, video, lighting, communications, surveillance and control equipment in new and existing construction. It is the leading AV integrator and rental company in upstate New York.

"With UDC Raptor and its Apple iPad interface, the client can control all the displays and sources that go into the videowall changing from DirecTV to a network simulcast to digital signage," says Graeme T. Poluch, vice president of sales at AAVS. "If someone wants to watch a horse race, the bartender can walk to the iPad, select the TV input and display the telecast the customer wants. Every input can be changed. All the sound can be controlled. All through IP with no serial connections or IR commands at all."

The same functionality is offered for the two videowalls on the casino floor. "A player playing slots can ask one of the attendants to change any TV from the iPad," Poluch continues. "The whole thing is on a continuous network making control simple."

AAVS became aware of UDC at InfoComm when it was looking for an IP-based control system. "As soon as we saw the cool stuff from High Resolution Systems we left our current manufacturer and immediately went to UDC," recalls Poluch. "It's much easier to use and has a very cool interface. It's easy to configure, easy for the customer to use and completely customizable. There's really nothing this product can't do. It can handle all the things the larger control companies do at a much larger price tag and not as elegantly!"

According to Poluch Thurman's is "thrilled" with UDC Raptor and additional projects may lie ahead.

