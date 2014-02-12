Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Teams Up with ATK Audiotek and the NFL to Deliver Fumble Free RF Coordination for Super Bowl XLVIII

For the 18th consecutive year, Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a Masque Sound Company and experts in supplying and supporting wireless systems for live and broadcast events, teamed up with ATK Audiotek and Versacom to deliver interference-free RF management for its portion of the Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which included expert on-site frequency management for pre-game and halftime entertainment, as well as several referee microphones.

Preparation for the big game started back in mid-October when PWS General Manager Jim Van Winkle, Brooks Schroeder, lead RF coordinator working with PWS, and Matt Campisi from Versacom met at the stadium with ATK Audiotek’s Paul Liszewski to determine the staffing requirements and locations for the equipment— RF and intercom racks, antennas, cables etc. In addition, Van Winkle worked closely with ATK Audiotek General Manager Brett Valasek in regards to the detailed equipment list for the event.

PWS submitted a list of frequency requirements to the NFL Game Day Frequency Coordinators (GDC) who handled the frequency coordination for the entire event, including coaches’ intercoms, referee mics, network broadcasters, media and entertainment. Karl Voss, the NFL’s lead frequency coordinator, in turn allocated the frequencies PWS needed to seamlessly integrate the entertainment needs with all the other users at the Super Bowl. PWS’ expert on-site team of Schroeder, John Garrido and Mike Ward handled over 80 frequencies to ensure that spectrum users were not interfering with each other during the game’s entertainment segments.

“Karl Voss is the protector of all frequencies for the Super Bowl and does an amazing job in keeping things moving smoothly in what is an unbelievably complex event,” says Van Winkle. “We greatly appreciate Karl’s hard-work, and the entire NFL game day RF coordination program, in accommodating our needs for the big game.”

This year, PWS handled frequencies for Renee Fleming who sang the National Anthem, Queen Latifah who sang America the Beautiful, and all eight microphones and eight in-ear microphones for the half-time show, which featured Bruno Mars and Red Hot Chili Peppers. In addition, PWS managed frequencies for two referee mics, each equipped with two frequencies.

PWS utilized the Shure AXIENT wireless system due to its ability to provide automatic, fail-over protection via a built-in backup frequency as well as Shure UHF-Rs and PSM-1000 Series in-ear microphones. The team also employed 3732 receivers with 5200 transmitters, along with a range of wireless gear from Sennheiser. Versacom provided a mixture of wireless intercoms, including HME PRO850 and BTR800s from Telex, for the event. PWS’ Domed Helical Antenna was also on-site. In addition, a combination of Domed Helicals and original PWS Helicals were used for the ATK wireless systems on the field.

