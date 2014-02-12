Dejero 2014 NAB Show Preview

At this year's NAB Show, Dejero will demonstrate its award-winning bonded cellular technology, utilizing available wired and wireless networks to transmit high-quality video for a wide range of applications including electronic newsgathering (ENG). The Dejero LIVE+ Platform offers powerful capabilities for improving the ability of broadcasters to deliver primary and supplemental live video feeds from the field, at a reduced cost and with greater efficiency and ease of use.

Featured products on display at the 2014 NAB Show include the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, a portable, ruggedized system that transmits HD or SD video over multiple bonded networks at sub-second latency; the LIVE+ Mobile App, enabling users to send bonded live or recorded video from their iOS or Android mobile devices; the LIVE+ VSET, a rack-mount encoder for satellite and microwave trucks that combines satellite, ASI, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and/or cellular connections for high-quality, high-reliability, and low-latency video; and the Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter, a next-generation camera-mounted bonded cellular and microwave system.

In addition, Dejero will highlight its LIVE+ Broadcast Server, a two-channel, 3-U rack-mounted server that receives real-time genlocked video from multiple LIVE+ systems, and the LIVE+ Portal, a powerful and easy-to-use online interface for managing and routing all LIVE+ products.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-2020Transmitter.jpg

Photo Caption: Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-LIVEPlusMobileApp.jpg

Photo Caption: Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-LIVEPlusVSET.jpg

Photo Caption: Dejero LIVE+ VSET

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-ConnectLive.jpg

Photo Caption: Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live

LIVE+ NewsBook Software for Mac

At the 2014 NAB Show, Dejero will feature a demonstration of the Mac version of the LIVE+ NewsBook software, as well as updated NewsBook for PC software with HD capabilities. Dejero's LIVE+ NewsBook software enables Mac and PC users to transmit live video feeds or recorded and edited files. Like the other members of the LIVE+ Platform, the NewsBook software bonds multiple cellular, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet connections to enable the transmission of high-quality, high-reliability, and low-latency video.

Presentation

Dejero's Bogdan Frusina, chief technology officer and Bill Nardi, vice president, broadcast integration, have been selected to present a paper as part of the Broadcast Engineering Conference at the 2014 NAB Show. The presentation, titled "End-to-End Transmission Solutions for Newsgathering," will be held on April 10 at 10 a.m. in room S225 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Dejero Quote:

"At Dejero, we continue to push the boundaries of bonded wireless technology to offer our customers the industry's most innovative solutions for transmitting high-quality live video. The newest example is our LIVE+ NewsBook software, which turns a laptop into a powerful bonded transmitter. Around the world, broadcasters of all sizes are using Dejero's cutting-edge bonded wireless solutions to raise the quality bar for their live news programming and take viewers to the heart of the action. Most recently, broadcasters covering the 2014 Winter Games were able to transmit exciting live coverage from Sochi using our solutions, at a fraction of the cost of traditional satellite and microwave links."

-- Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero

Company Overview:

From video capture and transmission to management and distribution, Dejero solutions help broadcasters, media companies, and organizations of all sizes reach their global multiscreen audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's LIVE+ Platform simplifies the acquisition and broadcast of live video on-air and online through a broad range of traditional and emerging uplink solutions. The platform, including portable transmitters and software for laptops and smartphones, intelligently manages or bonds wireless connections (3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microwave, and satellite) to deliver optimal picture quality. In addition, customers are able to centrally monitor and manage Dejero devices and live feeds in the cloud for streamlined content delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. Dejero is privately held and based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.